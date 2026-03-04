Pro Wrestling Junkie “March of Champions” results: Vetter’s review of Charles Mason vs. Laredo Kid for the PWJ Title, TNA Champion Mike Santana vs. Sammy Diaz

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Pro Wrestling Junkie “March of Champions”

March 1, 2026, in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, at The Mecca

Replay available via Independentwrestling.tv

This venue is straight west of New York City, across the Hudson River. It is used by multiple indy promotions. The lights were on, and the crowd was 300. Jack Solomon and The Struggles provided commentary.

PWJ has been doing shows roughly once a quarter, and they’ve been all-star events. No new faces here — everyone is fairly well-known on the indy scene. (A reminder that they had their debut event in January 2025, and all shows are now available on IWTV!)

1. Alan Angels vs. Dr. Redacted vs. “Flyin'” Ryan O’Neill vs. Joey Janela vs. Devious Cass vs. Daron Richardson (w/Diamond Virago) in a steel cage match for the PWJ Massacre Title. I love that they open with a cage match — don’t take a long break mid-show to set it up. If you’re having a cage match, set it up before the fans enter the building. This is a gauntlet match? Oh, it’s also an elimination match! Angels came out first and Dr. Redacted was No. 2. Angels attacked him on the floor, and they brawled at ringside. Dr. Redacted was already bleeding. They hit each other with chairs. Angels slammed Redacted into a board leaning against a stage at 2:30.

O’Neill was No. 3; he leapt off the four-foot-tall stage and hit a crossbody block onto both guys. They finally got into the cage! Redacted hit a back suplex on Ryan. Ryan pushed some gusset plates into the top of Redacted’s head. Gross. Richardson, a HOG wrestler from New York, entered at 6:30. He hit a hard clothesline to the back of Angels’ head. Virago slammed the cage door on Angels’ head. Teenage star Devious Cass was No. 5 at 10:30; no eliminations yet. Cass immediately hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Angels for a nearfall, but Daron broke it up. (Why? Does he not know this is an elimination match?)

Virago entered the cage and got in Redacted’s face, but he spewed blue mist in her face, and she screamed. Ryan and Cass slammed Redacted on a ladder in the corner, and they both pinned Redacted at 12:11. However, they immediately traded forearm strikes. Cass hit a back suplex on Daron. Janela was last to enter at 14:00. He immediately hit a double suplex. Joey began whipping each opponent into the cage walls. Cass hit a spinning Tombstone Piledriver. Cass stood on top of the cage (having to bend over because of the ceiling), and he leapt onto the other four at 1600.

Janela hit a superplex on O’Neill and pinned him at 16:53. We’re down to four. Angels set up a door bridge in the ring. Cass hit a springboard Spanish Fly through the door bridge on Janela for a nearfall at 19:00. Angels hit a low-blow mule kick on Cass, then a top-rope Canadian Destroyer to pin Cass at 19:37. Daron, Alan and Joey all traded punches. Daron went for a running Shooting Star Press, but Joey got his knees up. Janela hit a snap Dragon Suplex. Alan hit the Angel’s Wings (X-Factor) and pinned Richardson at 21:00 even.

Janela did a slingshot into the cage, a German Suplex, and some stunners for a nearfall. He missed a top-rope doublestomp. Angels hit a Halo Kick and an Angel’s Wings faceplant for a nearfall at 23:00. Alan left the ring to get another door and bring it into the ring. However, Janela hit a Death Valley Driver onto the door in the corner, then a top-rope doublestomp onto the debris on Alan’s chest for a nearfall. Joey hit a package piledriver for a nearfall. They fought on the top rope, and Alan hit a top-rope Angel’s Wings faceplant for the pin.

Alan Angels defeated Joey Janela, Daron Richardson, Dr. Redacted, Devious Cass, and “Flyin'” Ryan O’Neill in a steel cage at 25:19 to retain the PWJ Massacre Title.

* A fan in a lucha mask slammed the cage door on Angel’s face. He jumped in the ring and stomped on Alan, including his “Character Assassination” double stomp to the back of the head. He took off the mask to reveal it’s KJ Orso. Orso left. However, J Bouji came to the ring. He wants an impromptu match against Angels! He cashed in the “casino chip” he previously earned.

2. Alan Angels vs. J Bouji for the PWJ Massacre Title. A new ref called for the bell, and the crowd chanted, “New champ!” J-Bouji hit a low-blow punt kick and a flipping powerbomb for the pin.

J Bouji defeated Alan Angels to win the PWJ Massacre Title at 00:40.

* Backstage, Emily Jay was confident she could beat Priscilla Kelly and retain her title.

3. Ryan Clancy vs. Angel Ortiz. They shook hands before locking up. Basic mat reversals. Ortiz held onto the ropes to avoid a dropkick at 3:30, and he hit a bodyslam. Clancy tied a leg lock around the neck, then he went to a crossface on the mat; Ortiz rolled him over for a nearfall at 5:00. They got up and traded punches. They accidentally collided heads, and both went down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Ortiz hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 6:30.

Clancy faked a dropkick and hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall. Ortiz hit a Flatliner and applied a Koji Clutch on the mat, and the crowd taunted him to tap out. They traded rollups. Clancy hit a butterfly suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall at 9:30. He hit his Sabre-style neck-snap. Clancy missed a top-rope splash, and Ortiz nailed a powerslam for a nearfall. Ortiz hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 11:00. Ortiz hit some stomps. Clancy nailed the Picture Perfect Dropkick for the pin! That was really good.

Ryan Clancy defeated Angel Ortiz at 12:10.

4. Gabby Forza vs. Izzy Moreno vs. Jada Stone vs. Allie Katch in a four-way. Bayley superfan Izzy has turned into a really good mat technician. Allie is 5’6″ but is the tallest of these four. They had a four-way hug before locking up. Izzy handed everyone a friendship bracelet. Gabby hugged Izzy but turned it into a bearhug and we just got serious. Gabby splashed onto all three in the corner. Gabby gave Jada a Gorilla Press, tossing her onto Izzy at 2:30. Gabby and Allie had a ‘flex-off’ before trading shoulder tackles. Allie hit a dropkick on Forza, then a baseball slide dropkick to the floor onto her.

Izzy dove onto them both. Jada hit a top-rope moonsault onto all three, landing on her feet at 4:00. In the ring, Jada hit a headscissors takedown on Gabby and a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Allie hit a butt splash onto Izzy at 6:00. Gabby scooped up Allie, but Allie escaped. Gabby blocked Jada’s huracanrana, and she hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Gabby hit a double suplex at 8:00. Allie hit a DDT on Gabby. She hit her buttbumps in the corner on Izzy, then one on Jada in the opposite corner, then rolling cannonballs on each. Allie hit a double Northern Lights Suplex on those two for a nearfall.

Izzy unloaded a series of kicks on Allie. Izzy and Jada traded armdrags. Gabby scooped up both of them for bearhugs. Allie applied a sleeper on Gabby. Jada and Izzy hit a team snap suplex on Forza. Allie tried to steal the pin at 11:30! They all began trading punches and chops. Allie dropped Jada with a jumping knee, but Jada popped up and hit a superkick. Gabby hit the Samoan Drop-and-fallaway slam combo on Jada and Izzy, and everyone was down at 13:00, and we got a “PWJ!” chant.

Jada avoided Allie’s piledriver. Jada hit a split-legged moonsault on Allie for a nearfall, but Izzy made the save. Gabby speared Izzy. Gabby and Jada fought on the ring apron, and Jada pushed her face-first into the ring post. Allie hit her piledriver out of the ropes on Gabby for the pin! Good action.

Allie Katch defeated Gabby Forza, Jada Stone, and Izzy Moreno in a four-way at 14:48.

5. “The Rascalz” Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz vs. “The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black. Midas and Wentz opened, with Black hitting a second-rope crossbody block. Dez checked in, but TME hit some quick offense on him, with Lyon hitting the moonsault but launching off of Midas at 2:00. Zack hit his Bronco Buster on Lyon. Dez backed Lyon into a corner and hit a series of punches to the ribs at 4:30, but it fired Jay up, and Jay hit some LOUD chops back.

Midas got in and hit some German Suplexes on Wentz, then a top-rope fadeaway stunner for a nearfall. TME worked over Wentz in their corner. Lyon hit a splash and a team uranage for a nearfall at 7:00. Wentz caught Midas’ leg and slammed him face-first to the mat, and they were both down. Dez got a hot tag and hit a stunner on Jay, then a neckbreaker and a running Shooting Star Press, with Wentz making the cover for a nearfall at 9:00. Midas hit a team bulldog move on Dez for a nearfall. They hit the team X-Factor faceplant for a believable nearfall, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Xavier hit a Pele Kick. Wentz hit his assisted moonsault (where Dez pushes him in mid-flip) to pin Jay. Really good action.

“The Rascalz” Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz defeated “The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black at 10:58.

6. “Sinner & Saint” Travis Williams and Judas Icarus vs. “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller for the inaugural tag team titles. Sinner & Saint attacked and all four brawled. The bell finally called for the bell at 00:31 to officially begin. Travis hit some chops on Kylon. MG hit stereo Stinger Splashes in opposite corners. Kylon nailed a spinebuster on Judas. Waller battled Judas and hit a running Shooting Star Press, and Kylon hit one, too. They all briefly fought on the floor. In the ring, S&S worked over Kylon.

Travis hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. Kylon hit a clothesline, and they were both down. Dustin got pulled off the apron before he could tag in! Travis hit a German Suplex with a high bridge on Kylong for a nearfall. Kylon hit a double Northern Lights Suplex. Waller got the hot tag at 7:00. He hit a plancha to the floor on Travis and a springboard clothesline on Judas for a nearfall. Kylon tagged back in, and MG hit stereo superkicks and a team powerbomb on Travis for a nearfall at 8:30, but Judas made the save. King and Williams traded punches, then stereo clotheslines.

Judas and Waller hit stereo frog splashes from opposite corners, and all four were down. This has been really sharp; everything is hitting. Kylon hit a hard knee on Travis and an O’Connor Roll for a nearfall. Travis tried a rollup with a handful of tights, but the ref saw it. Sinner and Saint hit some quick team moves, and Williams hit a brainbuster for a believable nearfall at 11:00. Icarus and Waller traded chops. Judas hit a hard clothesline. Waller hit a Michinoku Driver!

Williams jumped in and hit a handspring-back-clothesline. King hit a German Suplex on Travis and was fired up! Williams hit a triangle dropkick to send Dustin to the floor, then he dove onto him. Williams dropped Kylon snake-eyes at 13:00. Dustin hit the Lethal Injection. Kylon hit a superplex, and Dustin hit the Mamba Splash on Williams for the pin! That was some pretty awesome tag action.

“Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King defeated “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams to become the inaugural PWJ Tag Team champions at 13:36.

*Sammy Diaz came to the ring. The commentators thought Diaz would be in the show-opening cage match, so they had no idea who Sammy would face. He was upset he didn’t have a match tonight, so he issued an open challenge. The crowd went NUTS as Mike Santana emerged through the curtain!

7. TNA World Champion Mike Santana vs. Sammy Diaz in a non-title match. Santana had his TNA Title belt and another belt, too. We got a “holy shit!” chant before the bell. Santana has a significant size advantage. They glared at each other from across the ring before finally locking up 40 seconds in. Standing switches and a feeling-out process early on. Santana knocked him down with a shoulder tackle at 2:00. They traded armdrags, and Mike hit a senton, then a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. Mike hit some loud chops and remained in charge.

Sammy hit a headscissors takedown at 5:00, then a Dragonscrew Legwhip in the ropes. He dropkicked Santana to the floor, then dove through the ropes onto him. In the ring, Sammy hit a chop block to the back of the left knee, and he targeted the leg. Santana hit some more chops and a high back suplex for a nearfall at 9:00. They hit stereo spin kicks to the head, and they both collapsed, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Santana hit an Os Cutter for a nearfall at 12:00. Sammy tried to put him on his shoulders, but Santana blocked it and hit a back chop. Sammy hit an enzuigiri.

Santana nailed the rolling Buck Fifty (kip-up stunner) for a believable nearfall, and we got a “That was three!” chant. Sammy hit a Frankensteiner and a frog splash for a nearfall, then a Shining Wizard for a nearfall at 14:30. This has been really sharp, as I’d expect from these two. Santana caught him and hit a Death Valley Driver, then an Iconoclasm slam from the corner and a sit-out powerbomb for a believable nearfall. Sammy hit a Pele Kick, but Santana nailed the Spin the Block discus clothesline for the pin. Sharp match.

TNA World Champion Mike Santana defeated Sammy Diaz in a non-title match at 16:37.

8. Emily Jaye vs. Priscilla Kelly for the PWJ Women’s Title. An intense lockup to open as the crowd chanted “New champ!” for Kelly. Basic reversals early, and they traded rollups. Kelly hit a springboard stomp in the corner, then a running dropkick as Jaye was against the ropes at 3:30. Jaye slammed her face-first into the mat but only got a one-count. Kelly targeted the elbow and repeatedly stomped on it. Kelly hit her buttbump in the corner and rubbed her butt in Emily’s face at 6:00, then a Bronco Buster.

Kelly hit a running knee to the face for a nearfall at 8:00, and she kept Jaye grounded. Emily fired up and hit a series of forearm strikes, and they were suddenly both down at 9:30. Jaye hit an enzuigiri and a spin kick in the corner. She hit a Meteora for a nearfall. Kelly hit an STO uranage, a stomp to the stomach, and a half-nelson suplex for a nearfall at 11:00. They traded more forearm strikes. Emily hit a stunner out of nowhere for the pin! I truly didn’t see that it was about to end.

Emily Jaye defeated Priscilla Kelly to retain the PWJ Women’s Title at 12:25.

9. Tracy Williams vs. Jonathan Gresham. Gresham wrestled Friday for Beyond Wrestling and Saturday for CZW, so he also had a busy weekend. It’s been months since I’ve seen ROH vet Tracy in the ring. They shook hands before locking up as the commentators noted these two were in the “same era of Ring of Honor.” Standing switches as they traded wrist locks. Gresham applied a headlock on the mat; Tracy applied a leg lock around the neck as they kept it on the mat.

They got to their feet and linked fingers at 6:30, but Tracy immediately spun him to the mat and tied up the left leg. They both fell to the floor at 9:00. They traded some mat holds on the bare wood floor! They got back into the ring and traded forearm strikes. Tracy hit some knee strikes to the ribs in the corner at 12:30, and Gresham collapsed in the corner. The ref checked on him, as Gresham rolled to the floor.

Tracy accidentally chopped the ring post! They got back into the ring and traded rollups. The action sped up as Gresham hit a deep armdrag. He grabbed the right hand and twisted the wrist and fingers at 15:30 and he kept Williams grounded. Tracy hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 19:00. He tied up Gresham in a crossface, but Gresham reached the ropes. They sped it up, and Gresham got an O’Connor Roll for the pin. Fans of this style will love this.

Jonathan Gresham defeated Tracy Williams at 20:39.

10. Charles Mason vs. Laredo Kid for the PWJ Title. Fast reversals at the bell, and Mason hit a shotgun dropkick and his rolling DVD for a nearfall at 1:00. (This felt really fast-paced after that methodical match before it!) They rolled to the floor and traded chops in front of the fans as they brawled and looped the ring. Laredo dove through the ropes and barreled head-first into Mason’s chest at 3:00! They got back into the ring. Laredo Kid missed a moonsault.

They traded chops in the corner. Mason hit a head-capture suplex at 5:30, then a discus clothesline for a nearfall. Mason hit running double knees in the corner, then a flipping slam off his shoulders, and they were both down at 7:00. Laredo Kid dropkicked him to the floor, but Mason hit a DDT on the ring apron. Mason accidentally sprayed fluid in the ref’s eyes. He hit a low-blow kick on Laredo Kid, then a Tombstone Piledriver for the pin. That wrapped up out of nowhere — were they running up against the time they needed to leave the building?

Charles Mason defeated Laredo Kid to retain the PWJ Men’s Title at 9:31.

Final Thoughts: A really enjoyable show. Santana-Diaz was really sharp for the best match of the night, but Sinner & Saint vs. Miracle Generation was a really close second place. Clancy-Ortiz was really good for third. Both the main event and Mane Event vs. Rascalz are honorable mentions.

I certainly won’t bash Gresham-Williams, but that could have been faster and shorter, closer to 14 minutes than 20, and I would have given the main event a few of those minutes. Again, fans of that mat-based style will really get into that one. The commentators also do a good job. The good far outweighs the bad here, and this show is well worth checking out at IWTV.