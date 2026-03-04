Two wrestlers reportedly left TNA

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mance Warner and Steph De Lander are no longer with TNA. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reports that the couple opted to leave when the company wouldn’t clear De Lander to return to the ring following major neck surgery in 2024.

De Lander previously wrote on social media that her surgeon cleared her to return to the ring. She started with TNA in February 2023, and Warner joined TNA in January 2025. De Lander returned to TNA television in a non-wrestling role in January 2025, and she and Warner appeared on the most recent edition of the Impact television show. Warner and De Lander were married in October 2025.

Powell’s POV: Warner and De Lander had yet to comment on their departures at the time of this update. De Lander underwent neck fusion surgery after having issues with her C5-C6 disc. It’s an unfortunate situation, as she clearly wants to continue wrestling and says her surgeon signed off on it, yet the company can’t be blamed for listening to its medical team.

