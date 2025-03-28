TNA Impact results (3/27): Moore’s review of the Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich vs. Jacy Jayne in a non-title match, Nic Nemeth vs. Leon Slater, Eric Young vs. Ace Austin

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,079)

Taped March 15, 2025 in El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum

Simulcast March 27, 2025 on AXS TV and TNA+

Highlights from last week’s TNA Impact aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer…

The Personal Concierge was in the ring, ranting about how Ash by Elegance never got to make her wish last week when tag teams kept coming out and not letting her blow out a candle. The Concierge said he brought the beefcakes and cake back this week so Ash can make her wish.

Ash and Heather by Elegance made their entrance after getting an introduction by the Concierge. Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley made their entrance. Ariana Grace joined Hannifan and Rehwoldt on commentary…

1. TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Ash and Heather by Elegance vs. Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley in a non-title match. Dolin slammed Ash on the mat and did the Rascalz finger wiggle (She’s dating Zach Wentz). Gigi hit Ash with a STO. Paxley tagged in and got a two count off a jackknife pin. Tatum put Heather in a reverse Surfboard.

Gigi tagged in and gave Heather a Bronco Buster. Hannifan noted that Zach Wentz must be happy, which caused Rehwoldt to snicker. Hannifan said he meant that Zach likes the homage to his move. The concierge dragged Heather away from kicks. Ash got cleap boots in on Gigi when the ref was distracted by The Concierge. Ash and Heather cut the ring in half on Gigi.

Tatum got the hot tag and cleaned house. Tatum got a two count on Ash after a suplex. Tatum was distracted at Heather tripping Gigi off the apron. This allowed Ash to trip Tatum off the top rope. Ash hit Tatum with Rarefied Air (Swanton Bomb) for the win.

Ash and Heather by Elegance defeated Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin via pinfall in 4:47.

The two random dudes set up the cake on a pedestal. Hannifan joked that one of the “beefcakes” looks like the fusion of Corey Graves and Corey’s brother Sam Adonis. Right before Ash and Heather could blow out the candles, Tatum and Gigi slammed Both Elegances into each other. Tatum and Gigi then smothered Ash’s face into the cake. Ash cried that her eyes were burning. Rehwoldt said that the cake was not supposed to be a lie (I respect Rehwoldt referencing the Portal video game 2025)…

John’s Thoughts: Delayed gratification with the cake spot, but the eventually got there. The match was nothing too standout, but it was refreshing to watch a women’s tag team match in TNA that wasn’t solely The Elegance Duo vs. Spitfire. While we got another distraction finish, it wasn’t as eggreious as some finishes on top with of it fitting with the heel champions character. Good to see WWE allow TNA to put their wrestlers over contracted WWE talent.

Gia Miller interviewed Leon Slater about his match against Nic Nemeth later. Leon said he’s not sure what to think, but he knows that he won’t have a match with Nic, he’ll have a fight. Leon talked about Nic shocking the world by betraying the Hardys and beating down Matt. Leon said that Nic thinks that Leon is done after Nic laid him out last week.

Leon said that’s not the case. He said he’s going to show Nic what Matt and Jeff Hardy taught him, to fight through adversity. To keep pushing and be extreme. He said that Nic will have to answer to the new king of extreme, the new man in charge, the boi! Leon said he’s about to get hit get-back tonight…

Ash was backstage crying about the cake all over her face. She said this is awful right before her vacation. Ash told Heather and the Concierge to take care of the Elegance brand while she’s away (I guess she can’t make next set of tapings)…

Entrances for the next match took place. Hannifan noted that this match is happening due to Kazarian having a 13 year old grudge against Chavo due to Chavo Guerrero and Shawn Hernandez beating him and Christopher Daniels for the TNA Tag Titles back in the day…

John’s Thoughts: Is El Texano Jr not wrestling anymore? I only say that because if you really wanted to triple down on the home town pander, you would have Chavo, Laredo, and “The Texan Junior” wrestle together instead of “MMA Cage Junior”. I kid, I kid. Bad joke.

2. Chavo Guerrero Jr, Laredo Kid, and Octagon Jr. vs. AJ Francis, KC Navarro, and Frankie Kazarian. Chavo hit Kazarian with a huracanrana to spark a “You still got it” chant from the crowd. The crowd booed Navarro when he did the Eddie Guerrero pose. Hannifan talked about Guerrero’s recent career, being a pro wrestling consultant in Hollywood, working on projects like The Iron Claw or GLOW.

Kid tagged in and hit Navarro with a huracanrana, wheelbarrow slam, and dump to ringside.[c]

Octagon ran circles around Navarro and hit him with quick strieks. AJ tossed Octagon to ringside when the ref was distracted. Navarro hit Octagon with a flip dive and tagged in AJ. The crowd gave AJ “puto” chants. AJ used his size advantage to dominate Octagon and no-sell. The crowd had fun giving AJ negative chants.

AJ hit Octagon and Laredo with a nice World’s Strongest Wasteland. AJ hit Octagon with the Flop Dolla Tennessee Whiskey knee strike. Navarro tagged in to continue the isolation offense on Octagon. Navarro and Octagon took each other out with crossbodies. Kid and Kazarian tagged in with Kid hitting Kaz with a backbreaker. Kazarian came back with a knee and lariat on Kid.

Kid used a Missile Dropkick to force Kaz to DDT Navarro. Chavo tagged in and did a backflip in the corner. Chavo hit Navarro with a backbreaker and did the Eddie shimmy. Chavo hit Navarro with Three Amigos. AJ broke up Chavo’s Three Amigos on Kazarian. Chavo used a knee to the head to reverse AJ’s suplex and then hit the big man with Three Amigos.

Kid and Octagon hit AJ and Kazarian with dives at ringside. KC rolled up Chavo for a two count. Chavo hit KC with the Gory Guerrero Bomb. Chavo then hit KC with the Frog Splash for the victory.

Chavo Guerrero, Laredo Kid, and Octagon Jr defeated KC Navarro, AJ Francis, and Frankie Kazarian via pinfall in 11:35 of on-air time.

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: This felt like a house show or dark match segment to appeal to the hometown market, but at the same time the match was well worked and entertaining. Chavo looks to be in great shape and he didn’t come off as a retired legend. He has been keeping busy as the Hollywood pro wrestling consultant which he started doing ever since he worked with Robert Rodriguez in Lucha Underground. One thing on the other end that stood out for me was AJ Francis is really starting to get good in the ring. He did a nice job here as the big-man to contrast the 5 X Division types. The heels lose nothing as they have their contractually obligated designated fall guy in KC Navarro.

An ad aired for the TNA Plus Unbreakable show…

A Rosemary pre-tape vignette aired where she talked about darkness and stuff. She wants Xia Brookside to embrace the shadow…

The show cut to a cinematic sitdown between Mance Warner and Sami Callihan. The sitdown was moderated by Santino Marella. Steph De Lander was also at the table. Santino said he had both men handcuffed so nobody ends up in a death bag (body bag). Santino asked Sami what they have to do to end this feud civilly.

Sami said this can’t end civil. Sami said that Mance Warner and his family belongs in jail. Mance said he kicked the door in TNA and did everything he said he’ll do. He said that he and Steph beat Sami at Sacrifice. Sami said Mance cheated by using powder to the face. Sami said Mance didn’t fight him like a man. Sami said that Mance and Steph don’t deserve to be Digital Media Champions.

Mance said as a redneck, he takes what’s his. Mance said that possession is 9/10ths of the law and they possess the Digital Media belt. Steph said Sami and the fans all know that She and Mance are the Digital Media Champions. Santino said he has a announcement about that, but he needs Mance and Sami to promise they won’t put any of the fans in the line of fire.

Sami said Santino will have to fire him or Mance. He said he doesn’t care if they set his body on fire. Sami said he’ll send Mance and his skank girlfriend in a body bag. Steph said Sami is crashing out again. Steph then floored Sami by tossing a drink in his face. Mance told Steph he loves her to end the segment…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Not sure why they pulled out the cinematic camera for that segment as it was kinda distracting. I’m not sure if this feud is clicking, especially when they are forced to make the Digital Media belt feel like something important. Personally, I was burned out on this feud a few years ago in MLW, but I wonder what current TNA viewers are thinking? They did make things better in MLW when Sami and Mance formed a tag team after the feud.

An ad sired for the TNA Rebellion PPV in Los Angeles at the Galen Center (down the street from where I actually grew up)…

Jacy Jayne made her entrance first followed by Masha Slamovich…

3. TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich vs. Jacy Jayne in a non-title match. Jacy and Masha had a Collar and Elbow struggle to start the match. Jacy worked on Masha with methodical offense and dominated for a few minutes. Masha came back with a Yakuza and Koppu kick combo. Jayne reversed a backslide into a running knee for a nearfall.

Masha ducked Jayne’s discus punch. Hannifan noted that this punch has taken out many opponents in the past (who are these opponents as I watch NXT closely every week and it’s not like Jacy has been dominant). Jayne countered a CQC combo with a enzuigiri combo. Masha recovered and slammed Jacy on the apron. Masha hit Jacy with a running knee for a two count.

Jayne countered Masha with a kick and neckbreaker. Masha recovered and hit Jayne with a Savate Kick and Snow Plow for the victory.

Masha Slamovich defeated Jacy Jayne via pinfall in 9:45.

Tessa Blanchard jumped Masha Slamovich after the match. Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee ran out to chase away Tessa. Tesssa and Jacy backtracked together…

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A good match as usual from Masha, but I know who Masha reminds me of. She reminds me of Lyra Valkyria in a negative sense in that she’s wonderful in the ring, but has this absolute disconnect in terms of having a persona that clicks. What’s interesting, is Masha had that connection and aura when her character couldn’t speak English, and she had that Ivan Drago thing going for her. Hopefully they find a way to give her a strong character again because her run as the happy-to-be-here Knockouts champion is having her fade into the background. I almost feel that Tessa needs to be handed the belt to elevate the division.

A Mike Santana cinematic aired where he was recollecting his feud with Mustafa Ali while riding the New York subway system. Santana walked past a brick wall and saw a long line of Mustafa Ali campaign posters. Santana ripped them off in anger. Santana then prayed to God to give him serenity for things he can’t change…

Entrances for the next match took place…

4. Eric Young (w/Judas Icarus, Travis Williams) vs. Ace Austin. Young landed the first strike on Ace and mugged for the crowd. Young took down Ace after he got distracted by The Northern Armory. Ace rolled up Young a few times for a few two counts. Ace hit Young with a dropkick. Ace hit Young with a Basement Bulldog for a nearfall. Hannifan plugged this weekend’s TV tapings.

Young ended Ace’s flurry with a spinebuster for a two count. Williams got a cheap shot on Ace when the ref was distracted. Young worked on Ace with methodical offense. Ace took down Young with a leg sweep and hit Young with a Chris Bey leg drop. Ace hit Young with a springboard spin kick for a nearfall. A QR Code aired to donate to Ace’s tag partner Chris Bey, who’s, thank the Lord, able to walk again and in the process of physical rehab.

Ace was about to go for the Fold, but he had to kick away Williams and Icarus. This allowed Young to shove Ace into the corner and hit him with a pile driver for the victory.

Eric Young defeated Ace Austin via pinfall in 7:12.

Joe Hendry was hyped for after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Distraction finish. Another one. But at the same time at least they are attempting to build up Eric Young’s new-ish heel faction. I think they need to put more effort into building up Williams and Icarus to be more than just henchmen. Young’s program with Maclin can be interesting, but it seems stuck in first gear for the longest time.

Say his name and he appears! I believe in Joe Hendry! Clap clap! TNA World Champion Joe Hendry made his entrance. Hendry talked about becoming the world champion in Texas and how everyone wants to know what he is going to do next. Hendry said he’ll defend the title against any man in any company, so all you have to do if you want a title shot is pick up the phone and request a title shot from Santino.

Elijah strung his guitar and walked to the ring. He said he’s not Joe’s next opponent. Elijah lampshaded that everyone totally expect him to turn on Joe at any given moment. Elijah said that Joe has a friend in Elijah. He said he even learned that Joe likes the color blue and classical music. Joe said he thinks they should have a impromptu concert together.

Elijah said he’ll start things off with Joe’s favorite song, “you got a friend in me” by Randy Newman. Elijah sung a remixed version of the Toy Story theme to talk about how Joe has a friend in Elijah. Frankie Kazarian walked out with an electric bass guitar and his Call Your Shot trophy. Kazarian said everyone has had enough of this Hall and Oats non-sense. Kazarian soaked in “Culero” chants.

Kazarian said he hates Joe and Elijah like Hall hated Oats. He said he knows Joe and Elijah are accomplished muscicians, but everybody knows that real men play bass guitar. Kazarian said it was time for a concert from the King of TNA. Kazarian started to play La Cucaracha on the bass, which drew heat from the crowd. Kazarian then sung about how he only sees fat ugly girls who shove huevos rancheros and cupcakes in their face in El Paso.

Joe said that everyone knows that Kazarian has been caught slapping his bass backstage. Kazarian noted that sometimes you get lonely on the road. Joe said that Kazarian is kicked out of the band and needs to get out of here. Kazarian said Joe is projecting and he needs to fight Elijah so he can swoop in and cash in his trophy. Joe and Elijah gave Kaz punches with Elijah hitting the brakes when Kaz tried to shove him into Joe. Joe and Elijah then led the crowd in the nananana song to Kazarian to end the segment…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I can see this segment not being for everyone, and I certainly want them to do a bit more with Hendry as champion; but I thought by the end of the segment it got pretty fun. They are heavily lampshading Elijah turning on Joe, which will happen. I liked Elijah’s Randy Newman remix. Even better was Juicy Frankie Kazarian playing La Cucaracha in El Paso, Texas. Man, has this guy become a great heel! It took him all these years too, but he’s found his voice and who knew he was such a witty person (He’s shown this wit on the Keepin’ it 100 podcast with Disco and Konnan, but now that wit has found its way to television).

The following segments were advertised for next week: Tessa Blanchard, Jacy Jayne, and a mystery partner vs. Masha Slamovich, Lei Ying Lee, and Xia Brookside, Kazarian vs. Elijah, a Hardy Boyz promo, Steve Maclin “in action”, and a groundbreaking announcement from Santino Marella.

Entrances for the next match took place…

5. Nic Nemeth (w/Ryan Nemeth) vs. Leon Slater. Nemeth started the match with his usual Amateur chain wrestling. Slater came back with a cresent kick and shove. Nic kicked Leon in the calf and gave him a thumb to the eye. Leon hit Nemeth with a reverse enzuigiri and flying forearm. Slater hit Nemeth with a flip dive over the ringpost heading into break.[c]

Nic teased doing his ten elbows to Leon, but then just wiped his boot on Slater’s face. Slater caught Nic with a Knee Plus and Final Cut for a nearfall. Slater reversed a Fame Asser into a Release Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Nic ducked to ringside to avoid a Swanton. Nic caught Slater in the ring with a kick and Fame Asser for a nearfall. Nic toyed with Slater, which fired up Slater. Nic reversed a flying elbow into a seamless Rear Naked Choke.

Slater broke the hold with a pin attempt. Nic got a nearfall after a DDT. Hannifan called Ryan a Nepo Baby Brother. Nemeth crotched Slater to block a Swanton. Nemeth hit Slater with a Superplex. Slater blocked Sweet Chin Music with a kick and hit Nic with a facebuster that he calls the Twist of Slate. Nic got knees up to block a 450 and get a nearfall on Slater. Slater rolled up Nic for a nearfall.

Ryan got a hand on Leon’s foot, which distracted him enough so Nic could hit him with a Superkick and Danger Zone for the victory.

Nic Nemeth defeated Leon Slater via pinfall in 11:33 of on-air time.

Ryan Nemeth ran in to put the boots to Slater. Matt and Jeff Hardy made their entrance to chase off Nic and Ryan (Jeff did not decide to pause and do his dance during this save). Matt took the mic and said that he takes exception to Nic and Ryan calling themselves the best sibling tag team in wrestling. Matt said he and Jeff aren’t medically cleared this week, but will be in time for the Rebellion PPV.

Matt proposed The Hardys vs. Nemeths at Rebellion for the Tag Titles at the PPV. Matt pointed out the scar on his forehead and said he’ll send Nic and Ryan looking like that. The Hardys theme played to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: All wrestling companies are kinda killing the distraction finish. If you put that aside, I do understand that they want to establish Ryan as a pest, so I get where they are coming from. It also helps that it didn’t look like Slater was on the verge of winning anyway. This was a great match! Nic proved once again why he was so valuable in WWE as a heel against babyfaces.

The man sells like none other (I’d argue that Mustafa Ali is on par with Nic Nemeth in terms of selling). He made Slater look good in defeat while also having the added ethos this time of not just being an established jobber to the stars. Curious to see what they do against the Hardys. The match happening at the PPV has me thinking a title change might happen? Why else rush the Nic Nemeth heel turn? At the same time, WWE is already lining up tag teams to face the Hardys. Maybe we can get the returns of Dolph Ziggler and Briley Pierce to the WWE Performance Center.

The show wasn’t bad or anything, but I feel like TNA really punted their booking past the Texas tapings. These set of tapings felt a bit underwhelming and not much was really progressed in terms of story and character development. New set of tapings this week, so hopefully TNA can back on track as they have back to back big shows in Vegas and Los Angeles around Mania weekend.