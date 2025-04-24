TNA Impact, and ROH coverage, Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, poll results, Don Murphy, Yuji Nagata, Lou Thesz, Johnny Valentine, Mike Boyette

What's happening...

April 24, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features the final push for Sunday’s TNA Rebellion pay-per-view. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C- grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 48 percent of the vote. A finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post-show poll with 60 percent of the vote. B finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade during my post-show audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy birthday to Dot Net staffer Don Murphy, who is just plain old today.

-Yuji Nagata is 57.

-The late Lou Thesz was born on April 24, 1916. He died on April 28, 2002 at age 86.

-The late Johnny Valentine (John Wisniski) died at age 72 on April 24, 2001.

-The late Mike Boyette (Michael Bowyer) was born on April 24, 1943. He died at age 69 on December 6, 2012.

