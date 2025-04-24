TNA Impact, and ROH coverage, Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, poll results, Don Murphy, Yuji Nagata, Lou Thesz, Johnny Valentine, Mike Boyette

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features the final push for Sunday’s TNA Rebellion pay-per-view. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C- grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 48 percent of the vote. A finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post-show poll with 60 percent of the vote. B finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade during my post-show audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy birthday to Dot Net staffer Don Murphy, who is just plain old today.

-Yuji Nagata is 57.

-The late Lou Thesz was born on April 24, 1916. He died on April 28, 2002 at age 86.

-The late Johnny Valentine (John Wisniski) died at age 72 on April 24, 2001.

-The late Mike Boyette (Michael Bowyer) was born on April 24, 1943. He died at age 69 on December 6, 2012.