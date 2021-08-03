John Cena discusses the possibility of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returning to WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

John Cena spoke with “Extra” reporter Rachel Lindsay at the Los Angeles premiere of The Suicide Squad on Monday night and was asked about the possibility of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returning to WWE. “I’d love it,” Cena said. “First and foremost, I’m a WWE performer, but I’m also, at heart, a fan. I love The Rock, I love The Rock, and so do millions and millions of people. I think he would warm so many hearts if he came back.”

Cena also said that he can relate to Rock. “If there is anyone that has a greater sense of empathy of what he is trying to accomplish… I am trying to juggle everything and I haven’t been back in three and a half years and… I’m one thirty-sixth as busy as he is,” he said. “For him to still be thinking about that, I think that is really special and really coo. I know he knows the effect his return would have and I think that’s also really special.” Read more at ExtraTV.com.

Powell’s POV: Cena made good on his claim that he would attend the premiere dressed in the Peacemaker costume. Cena plays the character in the movie that will be released on Friday and in a forthcoming HBO Max series. The story includes a photo of Cena in the movie costume and contains additional non-wrestling related quotes.