Powell’s TNA Impact Hit List: Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Brian Myers vs. Alex Shelley, Kushida, and Kevin Knight, Steve Maclin vs. Trent Seven, Ash By Elegance debuts

CategoriesJASON POWELL VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact Hits

“The System” Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Brian Myers vs. Alex Shelley, Kushida, and Kevin Knight: Moose did a fantastic job of making Knight shine late in the match. There were roughly a handful of times when it appeared that Moose was going to cut off Knight’s run of offense and yet Knight had a counter each time and they really made it seem like the TNA Champion was on the verge of losing. As much as I enjoyed Moose’s performance, The System faction continues to be a flop in the eyes of this viewer.

X Division Champion Chris Sabin vs. Jason Hotch in a non-title match: A pleasant surprise. Sabin beating John Skyler felt like a quick filler on last week’s show, whereas Hotch was given plenty of offense and looked good in defeat. The Good Hands duo are talented and have gone out of their way in to look the part with their gear and it would be nice to see them get a meaningful push as a tag team as opposed to being glorified enhancement wrestlers.

Simon Gotch vs. Jack Price: A strong squash win for Gotch, who came off ruthless heading into his match with Josh Alexander.

Ash By Elegance vs. Savannah Thorne: A good debut for the former Dana Brooke. She played up the glamour part of her character nicely and worked a dominant and aggressive in-ring style. Yes, of course she worked in the handspring elbow spot, which apparently must occur in each and every one of her matches. Putting that aside, I continue to like the way Brooke is trying to reinvent herself. I just hope that this wasn’t a Scott D’Amore concept that could go sideways now that he’s out of the company.

TNA Impact Misses

Trent Seven vs. Steve Maclin: A Hit if you’re only looking for match quality. It’s early in his run, but Seven feels cold and adds to the long list of 40-something wrestlers that TNA employs. There’s nothing wrong with any of the 40-somethings individually, but it feels like there’s simply too many of them and that TNA would be better off spending less money on younger talent who offer more long term potential. Maclin’s deal is reportedly up soon, so that might explain why his character isn’t locked in a more meaningful program. The interference by Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel along with Mike Bailey helping Seven set up tonight’s pre-show tag team match at No Surrender.

Eric Young vs. Big Damo: Like the previous match, this was a Hit for match quality, but it felt like TNA could have gotten a lot more out of this given the Sanity history between Young and Damo. The whole thing felt rushed and Damo came off like a small speed bump for Young heading into his match with Frankie Kazarian.