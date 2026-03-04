WWE Evolve results (3/4): Vetter’s review of Succession II with Jackson Drake vs. Cappuccino Jones for the Evolve Championship, Kendal Grey vs. PJ Vasa for the Evolve Women’s Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve “Succession II” (Episode 50)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed March 4, 2026, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Blake Howard provided commentary. I will reiterate what I wrote from the prior episodes — the curtains at the Performance Training Center are dropped, making the venue seem smaller and more intimate. There are only two or three rows at ringside, so there only have maybe 150 or so people present. I’ve also noted that the background has changed in this latest taping, as they have more video screens hanging on the walls in the background, and the room is a bit darker, too.

* NOTE: Tubi officially lists this as “ Season 2, Episode 1 ” for those who keep track of things like that.

* The show opened with The Vanity Project talking backstage. Cappuccino Jones also spoke about his match later.

1. Harlem Lewis vs. Brooks Jensen. They charged at each other at the bell. Harlem hit a bulldog for a nearfall. They brawled to the floor at 2:00. Back in the ring, Jensen hit some kicks and was in charge. Lewis hit a bodyslam. Jensen hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. [C]

Back from the break, Jensen was again stomping on Lewis. He hit a clothesline to the back of the neck for a nearfall at 5:00. Harlem hit a back suplex, then a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall. They got up and traded overhand chops. Jensen hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 7:00, then a running knee for a nearfall. Harlem applied a Fujiwara Armbar, but Jensen rolled free. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Jensen hit a Mafia Kick; Harlem hit one, then a hard clothesline! Harlem hit a modified Jackhammer-style slam for the pin. Solid brawl.

Harlem Lewis defeated Brooks Jensen at 9:33.

* Chuey Martinez interviewed Harlem at ringside. Harlem wants a title shot against the winner of the Cap-Drake match later!

* A video package aired for Laynie Luck, showing her career before getting an ID deal.

2. Kendal Grey (w/Wren Sinclair) vs. PJ Vasa in a street fight for the Evolve Women’s Title. I could see either belt changing hands. Both women are wearing regular street clothes, not their ring gear. Vasa came out first; Grey charged in, they started fighting, and the ref called for the bell. Kendal applied a cross-armbreaker in the ropes. She grabbed a Slim Jim table on the floor and leaned it against the guardrail. They continued to fight on the floor. PJ whipped her into the ring steps at 2:30 [C].

Back from the break, they were in the ring. PJ was about to swing a chair onto Kendal’s head, but Grey hit a punch to the gut first. PJ nailed some chairshots across the back. Tyra Mae Steele was shown at ringside in the VIP lounge. PJ threw 6-8 chairs into the ring and piled them in the center. She hit Kendal with another chairshot to the back. Kendal hit a missile dropkick to send PJ crashing onto the pile of chairs. Kendal now hit a series of chair shots to the back at 6:00.

They went to the floor, where Vasa immediately speared Grey through the table leaning against the guardrail! Back in the ring. PJ hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall. Vasa pushed the ring steps into the center of the ring. Grey hit a Flatliner onto the ring steps and got the pin! Good brawl.

Kendal Grey defeated PJ Vasa in a street fight to retain the Evolve Women’s Title at 8:40.

* Kendal and Tyra Mae Steele began jawing at each other. Looks like Grey has her next challenger!

* Outside, video surveillance equipment has finally been set up in the most dangerous parking lot in America. It doesn’t matter, though, as Cam Hendrix and Harley Riggins attacked Tate Wilder as he was about to leave the building.

3. Jackson Drake vs. Cappuccino Jones for the Evolve Championship. Basic reversals early on. The commentators talked about how Drake is “moving on to greener pastures.” (Are they telegraphing a title change?) Cap hit a series of punches in the corner at 1:30. Drake hit a double-underhook suplex for a nearfall. Jones hit a dropkick that sent Drake to the floor. Cap hit a baseball slide dropkick through the ropes at 3:30. [C]

Back from the break, they were in the ring, and Drake hit a Sabre-style neck-snap between his ankles, then a buttbump as Jones was in the ropes for a nearfall. Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes were shown in the VIP lounge. Drake kept him tied up on the mat and was in charge. He hit an inverted neckbreaker over his knee at 5:30 and kept a headlock on. He turned it into a cravat and dragged Jones back to the mat. Cap hit the Macchiato Driver, and they were both down at 7:30. He hit some running dropkicks.

Jackson suplexed Cap into the turnbuckles. They traded forearm strikes, and Cap hit some jab punches, and they were both down at 9:30. Drake snapped Cap’s neck over the ropes. Cap hit a springboard elbow that sent Drake to the floor, so Cap dove through the ropes onto him at 11:00. In the ring, Cap hit some clotheslines and a pump kick, and he was fired up! He hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Drake hit a jumping knee and a spin kick to the head, then a German Suplex with a bridge for a nearfall at 12:30.

Cappuccino hit a top-rope Froggy Brew elbow drop for a nearfall. Cap hit another springboard elbow. They fought on the ring apron. Drake dropped him stomach-first on the top rope at 14:30, and they both fell to the floor. Drake pushed him back into the ring, and he hit a top-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall! This has been really good. The fans were on their feet. Jones came off the top rope, but Jones caught him with a forearm strike, then he hit the DeCaffinator (swinging neckbreaker) for a believable nearfall at 16:30.

Cap went to the top turnbuckle, but Jackson shook the ropes to crotch him in the corner. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Cap cranked back on Jackson’s head, but Jackson got him across his shoulders and hit a second-rope Burning Hammer! Drake ran the ropes to build up speed, and he hit his running knee to the side of the head for the clean pin! Wow, I didn’t expect that. The cameras panned to the fans, who looked shocked. Baylor and Smokes jumped in the ring to celebrate with the champ.

Jackson Drake defeated Cappuccino Jones to retain the Evolve Championship at 18:04.

* Harlem Lewis emerged from the back. He charged into the ring, but The Vanity Project quickly began stomping on him. Harlem recovered and tossed them each to the floor.

Final Thoughts: I’ve seen every single Evolve match over 50 episodes, and that main event is certainly a top-five match of the series. A strong match, and Jackson won without any help from his buddies, and he never cheated, either. That Burning Hammer looked great (looked both devastating, but also clear that Cap was protected). Just a strong match.

The street fight was a WWE street fight, for better or worse. Chairshots and one table. Some people will hate that, but I’m okay with it. Of course, no chair shots to the head. More indies should pay attention to that. Jensen-Harlem was… fine. It didn’t move me, but it wasn’t bad.

Unless I missed it, I don’t think they advertised any matches for next week. The show clocked in at 59 minutes, one of the longest episodes yet. (It’s generally 46-52 minutes.)