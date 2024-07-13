AEW Collision spoilers: Full results of tonight’s show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Calgary, Alberta at Calgary Stampede Saddledome for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Konosuke Takeshita defeated “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington

-Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Juice Robinson defeated London Lightning, Michael Allen Richard Clark, and Shaun Moore

-Roderick Strong beat Dalton Castle

-Nyla Rose over Ava Lawless

-“Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin defeated Lee Moriarty and Anthony Ogogo

-Skye Blue defeated Harley Cameron

-ROH Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly

Powell's POV: Thanks again to Dot Net reader Brent Bulycz for his spoiler report on this episode. Collision airs tonight on TNT at 7CT/8ET.