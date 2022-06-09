What's happening...

Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: AEW Dynamite discussion on Jon Moxley facing the Casino Battle Royale match for a spot in the Interim AEW Championship match, the introduction of the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, United Empire arrive in AEW

June 9, 2022

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s AEW Dynamite television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake shared their thoughts on last night’s Dynamite, which featured Jon Moxley facing the Casino Battle Royale match for a spot in the Interim AEW Championship match, the introduction of the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, the United Empire arriving in AEW, Thunder Rosa vs. Marina Shafir for the AEW Women’s Championship, and more.

Topics

