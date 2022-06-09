Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: AEW Dynamite discussion on Jon Moxley facing the Casino Battle Royale match for a spot in the Interim AEW Championship match, the introduction of the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, United Empire arrive in AEW

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s AEW Dynamite television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake shared their thoughts on last night’s Dynamite, which featured Jon Moxley facing the Casino Battle Royale match for a spot in the Interim AEW Championship match, the introduction of the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, the United Empire arriving in AEW, Thunder Rosa vs. Marina Shafir for the AEW Women’s Championship, and more.