Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Joe Doering in a non-title match

-Steve Maclin vs. PCO

-Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood

-Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett vs. Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, and Frankie Kazarian

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Hard To Kill 2022 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and features the wildest brawls. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and has Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.