TNA Impact and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, Awesome Kong, Xavier Woods, Westin Blake, Jerry Jarrett

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is live tonight from Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Armory. The show will be simulcast on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET (apparently the show is back to that start time). Impact includes Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Mara Sade vs. Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Tasha Steelz. Our reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C+ grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 37 percent of the vote. A finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade in my same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 33 percent of the vote. C finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Awesome Kong (Kia Stevens) is 48.

-Xavier Woods (Austin Watson) is 39.

-Westin Blake (Cory Weston) is 38. He worked as Wesley Blake in WWE.

-The late Jerry Jarrett was born on September 4, 1942. He died of a heart attack at age 80 on February 14, 2023.