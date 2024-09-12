AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Action Andretti

-Saraya and Harley Cameron vs. Allysin Kay and Marti Belle

-Roderick Strong vs. Beef

-Kamille vs. Robyn Renegade

-“The Conglomeration” Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. “The Dark Order” Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.