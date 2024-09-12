AEW Collision lineup: The latest card for Saturday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake

Powell’s POV: Collision will be taped tonight Dayton, Ohio at Nutter Center. We are looking for reports or basic results. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com. The show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).