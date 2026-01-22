AEW Collision lineup: Two title matches set for Saturday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Roderick Strong for the CMLL Championship

-Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart for the TBS Title

-AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander vs. Isla Dawn in an eliminator match

-Hangman Page vs. Katsuyori Shibata

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Magnus

-Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita vs. Billy Gunn and Austin Gunn

-Jake Doyle and Mark Davis in action

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Collision was taped on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida, at Addition Financial Arena. It was originally scheduled to be live from Arlington, Texas, at Esports Stadium, but the show was cancelled due to a winter storm watch in the area. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Chris McNeil’s review will be available late Saturday night. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).