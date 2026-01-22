TNA Impact on AMC (Albuquerque reports needed), ROH on HonorClub, Raw and Smackdown grades, Tully Blanchard, 911

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Thursday Night Impact will be held tonight in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Tingley Coliseum. The show features Jeff Hardy vs. Mustafa Ali and the return of Feast or Fired. Impact will be simulcast on AMC and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore and Chris McNeil’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-TNA will be taping future editions of Impact tonight and on Friday in Albuquerque. We are seeking reports on the tapings via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Sam Robinson, who reviewed the show, recently completed his Dot Net run. Here’s wishing him all the best.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 35 percent of the vote. A finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave Friday’s WWE Smackdown a B grade during my same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 49 percent of the vote. A finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tully Blanchard is 72.

-911 (Alfred Poling) is 69.