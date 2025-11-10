WWE Raw results (11/10): Powell’s live review of John Cena’s final homecoming, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,694)

Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden

Streamed live November 10, 2025, on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore opened the show and spoke as backstage shots aired of Shinsuke Nakamura, Damian Priest, “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane, and Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella. Tessitore said they would discuss Logan Paul hitting CM Punk with brass knuckles on last week’s show. An “Entering West Newbury” city sign was shown, and Tessitore hyped John Cena’s final appearance in Boston as a wrestler…

Paul Levesque stood in the ring while ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced him from ringside. Levesque said they live in a magical time where everyone can get together for a night like this. He said it’s also a time when people don’t agree on much, especially when it comes to the business. Levesque said fans, media, and people in the back have their opinion on who the greatest of all time is.

Levesque said he can see all sides of what it takes to be great in the business. He said one person was a box office attraction, left it in the ring every night for twenty years, one person who was ruthless on the mic and could tear anyone apart, and one person who did it all with a smile on his face because he loved the business as much as anyone on the face of the planet. Levesque said that person is the single greatest asset the business has ever seen. Levesque delivered a big introduction for “the greatest of all time.”

John Cena made his entrance dressed in green. Cena spent some time on the stage and looked behind the screen behind him. Cena said it was going to be good. Cena ran to the ring and then ran the ropes once he was inside the ring. Cena motioned for his music to be cut and then shook hands with Levesque, who remained in a corner of the ring while Cena spoke.

Cena said the one question he’s heard a lot since he announced his retirement is who he would like to face. The crowd chanted, “Thank you, Cena.” Cena recalled being asked what he wanted from his last run. He spoke about his final match on December 13. He said it will close one chapter, while also giving people a chance to shine. Cena said there will be exhibitions for the brightest that NXT has for the future of the business. He said it’s about paving the way ahead, which he said is what he wanted for this last tour. Cena said he had one other request, which is that he go to Boston one last time. He was censored as he said he went to his first WWF show in the same building.

Intercontinental Champion and AAA Mega Championship Dominik Mysterio interrupted Cena while Wade Barrett checked in on commentary with Tessitore. Dom was actually booed by most of the fans, and a censored “shut the f— up” chant broke out. Dom asked Levesque what he was going to do about what happened to him last week. Dom took issue with his celebration being interrupted. He said he interrupts old men.

Cena welcomed Dom to Boston. Dom told Cena that it’s not about him or Boston. He told Cena to let the grown men handle their business and speak only when spoken to. “Or I’ll put you down,” Dom said. Cena told Dom it was a fine speech, but Dom forgot where he was and who he was talking to. Cena said in any other city, he would give Dom a chance, but he had none on this night. “Tonight, I am invincible,” Cena said. He told Dom that he would lose if he tried to pick a time with him.

Cena said that out of the respect he has for Rey Mysterio, he would let Dom “turn around and walk your ass back through that curtain.” Dom said Cena would need more than magic to touch him. Dom said he’s not at his peak yet, but he’s already better than Cena was in his prime. Dom said that he would have whopped Cena’s ass at any time, any place, and in any era. The crowd was censored for another crowd chant.

Levesque said he agreed with the fans. Levesque recalled Dom using the words any time, any place, and any era. Levesque said it seemed like a pretty good time and era, and one hell of a time. Levesque told Dom that he would defend the Intercontinental Title immediately. Levesque called for a referee and said, “Let’s get to work.” A referee entered the ring before the first commercial break. [C]

Powell’s POV: You know Cena is beloved in his hometown when the Boston fans are booing Dom, who is getting cheered everywhere else these days. This was a good segment. I could have done without Cena’s weirdness when it came to talking about the NXT exhibitions. It’s okay to use the word match, John. Unfortunately, it’s still not okay to use the WWF name.

1. Dominik Mysterio vs. John Cena for the Intercontinental Championship. The match was joined in progress. Tessitore said Dom jumped Cena during the introductions. Cena was down, but he took offensive control quickly, and Dom went to ringside to regroup. Tessitore mentioned that Dom could become a Triple Crown champion. Dom tried to leave, but Cena exited the ring and stopped him. Dom ran Cena into the ring steps and then flexed for the crowd for heat. Dom got Cena back in the ring and covered him for a two count. [C]

Dom grabbed a chair while the referee was focused on reattaching a turnbuckle pad. Dom dropped down on his back with the chair next to him. Cena did the same before the referee turned around. Cena gave Dom a comical big wink before they got up. Cena went for an AA, but Dom’s legs hit the referee, who tumbled to the floor. REF BUMP!!! Cena put Dom in an STF. Dom tapped, but the referee was down. Cena celebrated like he won.

Dom grabbed his title and tried to hit Cena, who ducked it before putting Dom down with an AA. Cena covered Dom, and then a second referee ran out and counted, but Dom kicked out at the last moment. Tessitore said Cena was trying to become a Grand Slam champion. Dom hit a frog splash, but Cena rolled him over, put him on his shoulders, and hit the AA before covering Dom for the win.

John Cena defeated Dominik Mysterio in 12:15 to win the Intercontinental Championship.

After the match, Cena got the mic and told the crowd, thanked Boston, and yelled, “The Champ is here.” Pyro shot off on the stage. Cena gave a wink to someone at ringside before leaving the ring. He teased putting the belt around his waist, and then smiled and threw it over his shoulder as he headed toward the back… [C]

Powell’s POV: I misunderstood Tessitore early in the match, as he actually spoke then about Cena having a chance to become a Grand Slam Champion. Anyway, the fans ate this up. They loved the title change. And why not? Dom is mega over, and one loss isn’t going to hurt him. The big question now is whether Cena will follow up this match by challenging CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship next week at Madison Square Garden or at Survivor Series. After all, Punk mentioned the possibility of facing Cena one more time during his first promo after winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

Backstage, a group of wrestlers applauded Cena at the Gorilla Position. Cena shook hands with Rey Mysterio, and then the camera revealed that WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was in the room. Cody congratulated Cena, who called him a class act before shaking his hand…

Tessitore said TD Garden should have a banner for Cena that reads “17” to go along with all of the banners they have for the Bruins and Celtics in the rafters…

A video package recapped last week’s drama involving CM Punk, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman…

Damian Priest made his entrance for the opening match in the 16-man The Last Time Is Now tournament… A Veteran’s Day video package aired. A “USA” chant followed… [C] The final seconds of Rusev’s entrance was shown…

2. Rusev vs. Damian Priest in a The Last Time Is Now tournament opening round match. The winner of the 16-man tournament will face John Cena in his last match on December 13. The broadcast team played up Priest’s injured eye, which was caused by Aleister Black throwing a fireball at him. Priest set up for Old School a few minutes into the match, but Rusev pulled him off the top rope. Rusev scooped up Priest and hit him with a fallaway slam heading into a break.

[Hour Two] [C] Tessitore said the show was sold out and listed the attendance as 17,671. Late in the match, Rusev gouged Priest’s bad eye and then hit him with a Machka Kick. Rusev covered Priest and got the three count…

Rusev defeated Damian Priest in 8:50 to advance to the quarterfinals of The Last Time Is Now tournament.

Powell’s POV: A mild upset, but all of the focus on Priest’s injured eye protected him. By the way, the building was set up for 16,528, and 16,224 tickets were distributed, according to a Monday afternoon WrestleTix report.

Backstage, World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee spoke with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. Styles told Pearce to line up the challengers, and they would knock them down. Pearce asked if they had a team name yet. Lee said “Dragons With Style” in Spanish, but Styles said they would keep working on it.

Maxxine Dupri showed as Styles and Lee made their exit. Pearce asked if she was ready for her Women’s Intercontinental Championship match against Becky Lynch. Dupri said yes, then no. She said she could keep training forever and waiting to feel ready, but she made her choice. “Give me Becky,” Dupri said. Pearce booked the title match for next week at MSG and then wished her good luck.

Becky Lynch sucker punched Dupri after Pearce walked away. Lynch welcomed her to the big time and then told her that she doesn’t stand a chance…

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk made his entrance… [C] The broadcast team showed off the new LJN action figures at their broadcast table…

Punk stood in the ring and recalled being sucker punched with brass knuckles “by a piece of garbage named Logan Paul.” Punk said he knew Paul was a piece of garbage, but he didn’t know just how big a piece of garbage he is. Punk said he wouldn’t fight Paul for his title, but he would fight him. Punk called out Paul.

Logan Paul walked onto the stage and asked Punk why he’s so mad and if it’s because he’s smarter than him and everyone else in the building. Punk said Paul was just buying himself time before he busts up his pretty face.

Paul said he’d been punched in the face by Floyd Mayweather, and that was nothing compared to being “literally flattened” by Bronson Reed last week. Paul said that since The Vision dropped “deadweight” Seth Rollins, you’re getting cracked every week unless you conform. Paul said his eyes have been opened to a whole new Vision.

“The Vision” members Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker walked out separately and stood next to Paul on the stage. Heyman took the mic and told Punk that he’s the most unlikable individual he’d ever met. Heyman said Punk is friendless because he betrays his friendships. Heyman said Punk is a miserable, rotten bastard. Heyman said Punk couldn’t be more unlikable unless his name was AJ Lee.

Punk said that if Lee were there, she’d leave all four men in a pool of their own piss and blood. Punk said it was up to him. He said he’d fight “all five of you” and said Heyman counted for two. The Vision members started to walk toward the ring.

Jey Uso entered the ring and stood with Punk while Breakker, Reed, and Paul climbed onto the apron.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes’ music played briefly as he ran to the ring and stood with Punk and Jey. A brawl broke out between the two sides. Punk hit Reed from behind with a chair, and then Cody and Jey clotheslined him over the top rope to the floor, leaving the babyface trio standing tall while the fans sang Cody’s name in European style. Punk’s entrance theme played…

Powell’s POV: So, who gets to yell “WarGames” once they have enough entrants?

The broadcast team spoke at their desk and recapped footage from Smackdown of Lash Legend attacking Alexa Bliss, which distracted Charlotte Flair long enough for Nia Jax to capitalize and pin her. They also showed footage of The Kabuki Warriors showing up in a trainer’s room, where Asuka sprayed mist in the faces of Flair and Bliss…

Flair and Bliss were shown warming up for their match backstage…

Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer made her entrance with Nikki Bella… [C] Tessitore hyped Survivor Series…

3. Stephanie Vaquer (w/Nikki Bella) vs. Raquel Rodriguez (w/Roxanne Perez) for the Women’s World Championship. Alicia Taylor delivered in-ring introductions for the championship match. Vaquer went for the Devil’s Kiss, but Rodriguez powered her up into electric chair position and then performed a variation of Snake Eyes. Rodriguez followed up with a clothesline and then covered Vaquer for a near fall. [C]

Vaquer had a run of offense, but Rodriguez cut it off with a running powerbomb that led to a two count. Perez grabbed the foot of Vaquer as she set up for a move on the apron, but Nikki ran Perez into the barricade. Vaquer went for a springboard move, but Rodriguez caught her and slammed her.

Vaquer rallied with a Devil’s Kiss. Vaquer superkicked Rodriguez and then went up top and hit a corkscrew moonsault for the win…

Stephanie Vaquer defeated Raquel Rodriguez in roughly 11:00 to retain the Women’s World Championship.

After the match, Perez attacked Vaquer from behind. Nikki came to the rescue, and then Vaquer superkicked Perez out of the ring. Vaquer and Nikki hugged. Vaquer played to the crowd, and then Nikki hit her with the Women’s World Championship belt. Nikki tore off her t-shirt as she made her exit…

Powell’s POV: Rodriguez looked good in defeat. It felt like Nikki turning on Vaquer was a case of when, not if. I wondered if they were going to have Nikki join forces with Rodriguez and Perez, but they were long gone by the time Nikki started to head toward the back.

An extended version of the WrestleMania 42 video with Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar was shown. This one featured Cody, who looked into the camera and said he was built for this moment…

Backstage, Punk, Cody, and Jey were talking when Adam Pearce approached them and asked if they were okay. Punk said he had his team and told Pearce to tell Heyman to get his team. Punk said they were done with the games. Pearce asked if Punk was saying what he thought he was saying. Punk called out for William Regal, who yelled, “WarGames.” Pearce told them to “officially prepare for war”…

Shinsuke Nakamura made his entrance for his tournament match… [C]

Powell’s POV: They still have some wrestlers to add to the men’s WarGames match, but that answers my earlier question. Will Roman and Jimmy Uso round out the babyface team? LA Knight has been a rumored possibility for the babyface side. The Vision also needs two more wrestlers, as I can’t imagine Paul Heyman will be wrestling.

Tessitore hyped the WWE podcast schedule, including Cody’s interview with Natalya…

4. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sheamus in a The Last Time Is Now tournament opening round match. Sheamus’s entrance was not televised. Sheamus was at ringside when he caught a diving Nakamura and slammed him onto the apron. Sheamus slapped the hands of some fans at ringside. [C]