Wrestling Open RI “Episode 32 – The Finish Line” results (11/10): Vetter’s review of Miracle Generation vs. Ichiban and Brando Lee in the Eliminator Cup finals

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 32 – The Finish Line”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

November 10, 2025, in Cranston, Rhode Island, at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

Wrestling Open has continued its Thursday shows in Worcester, Massachusetts while adding these Monday events; we only have five events left here, though! This is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. Paul Crockett, Jake Gray, and ref Scott Robinson provided commentary over the course of the show. The crowd was maybe 100-125.

1. Bobby Casale vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray in a spotlight match. Ref Scott Robinson provided commentary on this one. Casale is a former MMA fighter; I’ve now seen him maybe six times in the past month. He’s thicker than Gray but appears to be a bit shorter. Gray tried some flying forearms but couldn’t knock the bigger man down. Casale hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall. Gray got an inside cradle out of nowhere for the pin.

Jake Gray defeated Bobby Casale at 3:06.

2. Richard Adonis vs. Jay Sky in a spotlight match. Two spotlight matches! Adonis is blond and has a good physique, while Sky has black hair. Robinson said these two are partners, but I haven’t seen them before. They are apparently both from the Orlando area. Sky hit a Dragon Suplex, a clothesline, and a suplex, then a Burning Hammer for the pin. Decent; these two clearly know each other well.

Jay Sky defeated Richard Adonis at 6:06.

* Video footage aired of the feud between Miracle Generation and Ichiban; they’ve been feuding all year. Now that we’re on the main show, Crockett and Jake Gray took over on commentary.

3. “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller vs. Ichiban and Brando Lee in an Eliminator Cup finale. The MG came out first. Cameras went backstage and found Ichiban had been attacked! He was down on the floor. Brando Lee came out by himself!! The MG stalled on the floor, so Brando hit a twisting plancha onto them. In the ring, Brando hit a back-body drop. King hit a Dragon Suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. King choked him in the ropes. Dustin hit a bodyslam at 3:30, and the two-on-one beatdown continued. Kylon applied a half-crab at 5:00. They hit a team powerbomb for a nearfall.

Lee hit a double crossbody block. Ichiban emerged from the back at 7:00! He got on the apron and reached out for a tag. Ichiban tagged in and hit a top-rope flying chop to the head. Ichiban hit his leaping Flatliner for a nearfall at 9:00. Kylon ripped off some bandages around Ichiban’s waist. Ichiban hit a superkick. Waller hit a stunner on Ichiban, then a Lethal Injection. Kylon hit a top-rope doublestomp to Ichiban’s ribs, and suddenly everyone was down at 11:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Brando and Waller traded punches and forearm strikes. Suddenly all four were fighting.

Everyone began hitting kicks at each other. Kylon hit a clothesline on Ichiban. While the ref was out of position, Waller hit a low blow punt kick on Ichiban at 14:00! The MG hit stereo superkicks, then stereo double knees on Ichiban for a nearfall. Ichiban hit a flip dive to the floor. In the ring, Lee hit his rolling DVD. Ichiban hit a frog splash, and Brando Lee hit a moonsault for the pin! Good match. NOTE: I had major issues with the live stream quality.

Brando Lee and Ichiban defeated “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kyllon King to win the Eliminator Cup at 16:08.

4. Notorious Mimi vs. Shannon LeVangie (w/Liviyah). Mimi was back in her green gear and green wings. Liviyah’s arm is still in a black sling after dislocating her elbow on October 30. Standing switches to open. Mimi hit a dropkick and celebrated, and got booed. She hit a running knee for a nearfall at 1:30, then a Gory Special faceplant for a nearfall. Shannon hit a stunner at 4:00, and they were both down. She hit a running forearm in the corner, then a second-rope dropkick and a tornado DDT. Shannon nailed a Twisted Bliss (spinning frog splash) for the pin. Good action for the time given.

Shannon LeVangie defeated Notorious Mimi at 5:27.

5. Devious Cass vs. Aaron Rourke. Talented teenager Cass wrestled on Sunday’s GCW show in Vermont, too. Cass knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, then another one, for a nearfall. WWE ID prospect Rourke hit a one-legged dropkick, then a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall. Cass took control and hit a spinning Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 3:00. Devious hit a running knee to the jaw for a nearfall. Rourke tried a Crossface Chickenwing; Cass ran backwards into the corner to escape. Rourke hit some clotheslines at 5:30 and a spin kick to the jaw. He hit a running buttbump in the corner; he went for the split-legged moonsault, but Cass got his knees up to block it. Rourke applied the Crossface Chickenwing on the mat, and this time, Cass tapped out. Good action.

Aaron Rourke defeated Devious Cass at 6:41.

6. Shazza McKenzie vs. Gabby Forza. This is a rematch from last Thursday when Forza won, but Shazza attacked her after the match concluded. Gabby hit some clotheslines in the corner and a Gorilla Press, but she missed a Vader Bomb at 2:00. Shazza hit a running Facewash kick in the corner. She hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall, and she tied a leg lock around Gabby’s neck on the mat. Gabby fired up and hit some Polish Hammers, then her Bulldog Powerslam. She hit the Vader Bomb, then a spear for the decisive win.

Gabby Forza defeated Shazza McKenzie at 4:32.

7. “The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin and Oxx Adams for the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles. Oxx was back in his trunks that show off his tattoo-covered, Brody King-like body. (Please, throw away the full-body suit!) The Boys are so talented, but Oxx is a seven-footer and probably 280 pounds. He just towers over everyone. Ortiz and Oxx opened. Ortiz tried a crossbody block, but Oxx caught him. Ortiz hit a dropkick to the back, and the Boys hit stereo dropkicks. They tried a team suplex, but he swatted them away. Vecchio got in and hit body blows to BRG’s ribs.

BRG hit a second-rope elbow drop on Vecchio for a nearfall at 3:00. Oxx got in and dropped Vecchio with a headbutt. Oxx hit a massive Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 5:00, and he did some push-ups to showboat. Ortiz finally got a hot tag at 6:30 and hit a flying crossbody block, then a flying back elbow in the corner on BRG, then a German Suplex for a nearfall. Oxx got caught on the top rope, and Vecchio kicked him to the floor. Ortiz got an O’Connor Roll to pin BRG. Solid tag action.

“The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin and Oxx Adams to retain the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles at 7:49.

* Oxx hit some chokeslams on the champs after the match; the crowd loudly booed the heels as they left the ring. Steve Stetson and Brian Morris ran to the ring! They are cashing in their “Opportunity Knocks” contract… right now!!!!

7. “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio vs. “The Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson and “Wonderboy” Brian Morris for the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles. The Ranch hit a team slam and scored the pin! New champions. Crockett was disgusted that the Ranch just won the belts that way. Brando Lee and Ichiban ran down to chase off the new champs.

Steven Stetson and Brian Morris defeated “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio to win the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles at 00:24.

* Special guest referee Ryan Clancy came to the ring, wearing his Wrestling Open Title around his waist.

8. Marcus Mathers vs. Bear Bronson with Ryan Clancy as special referee. Mathers and Bronson wrestled on the GCW shows across the New England area all weekend. These two previously went to a 10-minute time-limit draw, so this one has a 20-minute time limit. Marcus hit a dropkick in the first minute that dropped Bronson. Bronson hit a bodyslam. Mathers hit his mule kick to the jaw at 1:30, then a running Penalty Kick on the apron. They fought on the floor, and Bronson hit some LOUD chops, but of course, he accidentally chopped the ring post at 3:00. On the apron, Mathers hit a hard spin kick. He tried to powerbomb Bronson to the floor, but Bear hit his butt splash to Marcus’ chest on the apron! Nice variation of that move!

Back in the ring, Bear hit some punches to the gut and was in charge. He missed a splash in the corner, but he hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 7:30. Bear glared at Clancy for a perceived slow count. Mathers fired back with a tornado DDT. Mathers hit a dive through the ropes at 9:00, then a flip dive over the ropes onto Bronson. In the ring, Mathers hit a fadeaway stunner and his delayed German Suplex for a nearfall; the 10-minute call was spot-on. Bear hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall; Crockett said Clancy’s counts “have been consistent and fair.” Mathers hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the jaw for a believable nearfall at 12:00, and now it was Mathers who got in Clancy’s face for a perceived slow count.

The crowd taunted Mathers to “hit the ref!” They fought on the ropes; Mathers dropped underneath him and got a running powerbomb for a nearfall at 14:00. Bear went for a discus clothesline, but he struck Clancy! Ryan grabbed at his neck and was livid. Mathers hit a spinning kick on Bear, then some buzzsaw kicks. Bear nailed the Choke Bomb, but Clancy didn’t start counting, and he shoved Bronson! Bear pie-faced Clancy; still no bell. Clancy hit a dropkick that hit Mathers! Bronson covered Mathers, and Clancy reluctantly made a slow three-count for the pin. This was really well done.

Bear Bronson defeated Marcus Mathers at 16:12.

* Clancy and Bronson were about to start fighting, but Aaron Rourke ran to the ring and separated them. The crowd chanted, “Let them fight!” Rourke told them they needed to work together to get past their issues. The crowd chanted, “Fancy Bears!” at them. Rourke suggested a match with him and Mathers against Bronson and Clancy!

Final Thoughts: Two really strong matches to bookend this show. Mathers-Bronson was really good, and you knew it would always devolve into a fight with the referee. The Eliminator Cup finale earned second and was really good. Oxx/BRG vs. Shooter Boys was good enough for third, and I didn’t see the tag title change coming, even though we’ve had multiple hints that the contracts were going to be cashed in.

I did have issues with my video freezing frequently throughout the entire show; it happens every now and then, but tonight was really bad.. I stuck with it while watching live, but several times, I considered giving up and catching the replay on Tuesday. It’s my only complaint regarding an otherwise very good night of wrestling.