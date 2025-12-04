Wrestling Open “Episode 205” results (12/4): Vetter’s review of Dustin Waller vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale in a street fight, Bobby Orlando vs. Jose Zamora, DJ Powers vs. TJ Crawford

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, ROH, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Wrestling Open “Episode 205”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

December 4, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle

The lighting was good, and it was easy to see. The crowd was perhaps 30-40 ! Where was everyone?! Is there a storm in the Northeast???? This is just bizarre to see this room so empty! Paul Crockett, Pedro Dones, referee Scott Robinson, and Dustin Waller provided commentary. NOTE: by the middle of the second match, they were probably up to 75 fans; not as many as normal, but a late-arriving crowd due to the weather.

1. Kylon King vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray in a spotlight match. Ref Scott Robinson and Dustin Waller provided commentary for this one. Gray knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. He flipped Kylon into the corner. Kylon dropped him throat-first on the top rope at 2:00 and hit a clothesline for a nearfall. He hit a spinebuster and applied a half-crab. Kylon hit a German Suplex, then another. He hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over his knee at 4:30, but he missed a splash into the corner. Gray hit a shotgun dropkick, then a tornado DDT. Kylon hit a version of a tombstone piledriver for the pin.

Kylon King defeated Jake Gray at 5:58.

* Crockett and Dones took over commentary for the main show.

2. DJ Powers vs. TJ Crawford. The last I checked, these two had the most matches in Wrestling Open in 2025; I just double-checked, and Powers is first with 56 matches while TJ is second with 54. DJ came out first and said he is overdue for a title shot, but Crawford’s time for a title shot is over, as he failed again. Powers shushed the crowd and proclaimed himself the future of wrestling. Powers stalled on the floor but eventually got in, and they locked up. DJ went to the floor, so Crawford chased him on the floor and back into the ring. Crawford hit a hip-toss, and Powers rolled to the floor again.

On the floor, DJ accidentally chopped the ring post at 5:30. In the ring, Powers hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. Powers hit a snap suplex and kipped up at 7:30. He kept Crawford tied up in a headlock. Crawford hit a Dragon Suplex and a Helluva Kick, then a shoulder-breaker over his knee, and they were both down at 10:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. TJ hit a series of kicks, finishing with a spin kick to the head. He hit a fadeaway stunner off the ropes, and Powers again rolled to the floor. As he got into the ring, Powers got an inside cradle for the flash (clean!) pin. Crockett said he “caught TJ napping.” Good match.

DJ Powers defeated TJ Crawford to become No. 1 contender at 12:48.

3. Tyree Taylor vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin (w/Oxx Adams). From the floor, Oxx reached in and grabbed at Tyree’s ankle, and that allowed BRG to attack Tyree from behind, and we’re underway! Tyree hit some chops, and he flipped Brett across the ring at 1:30. Oxx slammed Tyree back-first on the ring apron, and Taylor fell to the floor. In the ring, BRG hit a top-rope double axe handle and got a nearfall at 4:00, and he kept Tyree grounded.

Brett hit some running back elbows in the corner. He tried a clothesline at 5:30, but Tyree no-sold it. BRG hit an overhead flipping faceplant move for a nearfall. Taylor hit a Pounce, then a splash in the corner and an enzuigiri and a running Facewash for a nearfall at 7:00. BRG got a rollup with his feet on the ropes but the ref saw it. Tyree immediately hit a discus clothesline, then his massive sit-out powerbomb for the pin. Solid match. Tyree kept jawing at Oxx, who carried Brett to the back in his arms.

Tyree Taylor defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin at 7:55.

4. Will Allday vs. Dezmond Cole. Allday wrestles in Houston-based Reality of Wrestling; not sure what he’s doing here! They shook hands and locked up. Cole snapped off a huracanrana, and he hit a dropkick at 1:30, then a spear into the corner. Cole went for his kip-up stunner, but Allday blocked it, and they traded some chops. Allday hit a dropkick. Cole hit some jab punches and a leg sweep, then a Lionsault at 4:00 and a Michinoku Driver. He hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall and a Helluva Kick.

Allday fired back with a springboard spin kick, and he hit a Frankensteiner at 5:30. He dove through the ropes and crashed onto Cole deep into the crowd! In the ring, Allday hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. Cole hit a kick to the face, his German Suplex out of the corner, and a Swanton Bomb for the pin. A really good match, and I doubt these two had met before today. I’m sure the Massachusetts crowd who hadn’t seen Allday before came away impressed.

Dezmond Cole defeated Will Allday at 6:51.

* The crowd was probably at 120 now; it was a late-arriving group, but they made it!

5. Christian Darling vs. Mani Arriez. It feels like it’s been a month since Arriez had a match here. An intense lockup and an extended feeling-out process early on. Arriez tied up Darling’s left arm, and he hit a sideslam for a nearfall at 2:30. He hit a second-rope missile dropkick. Darling hit a back suplex and took control, stomping on Mani. Mani hit another second-rope missile dropkick and some clotheslines.

Darling hit a jumping knee and a leaping Flatiner for a nearfall at 6:00. Darling hit a Pump Kick to the chest, then a big frog splash for a believable nearfall. Suddenly, Brother Greatness appeared on the stage! That distraction allowed Arriez to get a rollup for the flash pin! The crowd chanted “welcome back!” then a “Hallelujah!” chant.

Mani Arriez defeated Christian Darling at 7:56.

* Brother Greatness got on the mic. He wore a John 3:16 shirt. He said he was back, and the crowd chanted “welcome home!” He vowed to have the back of Mani Arriez and Sami Diaz.

6. Ichiban vs. 23 Hazard. I’ve noted before that 23 Hazard simultaneously looks like a young Nick Gage and a young Shane Helms; he’s a cocky thug; he usually wrestles in Maine’s Limitless Wrestling, and I think this is his debut here. I know he was a fill-in, but I didn’t catch who he replaced. A feeling-out process to open, and Ichiban hit some armdrags, then a springboard crossbody block for a nearfall at 2:00. Hazard snapped Ichiban’s elbow on the mat, then a leg lariat for a nearfall. Hazard kept targeting the elbow, and he applied a hammerlock and kept Ichiban grounded. Ichiban hit a bodyslam at 6:00 but sold the pain in his elbow. He hit a clothesline and was fired up. He nailed his leaping Flatliner for the pin. That wrapped up quickly.

Ichiban defeated 23 Hazard at 6:44.

* Bobby Orlando came to the ring with his Wrestling Open title belt and his stupid stuffed goat. He got on the mic and noted he’s been gone a few weeks, and it’s good to be back. He likes to spotlight the young up-and-comer wrestlers. He’s issuing an open challenge… to anyone who has been here for less than a year!

7. Bobby Orlando vs. Jose Zamora. Basic reversals early on, and Jose shoved him in the chest, so Bobby shoved him back and knocked Zamora down. Bobby whipped him head-first into the middle turnbuckle at 2:00. They fought to the floor and through the crowd. In the ring, Zamora hit a clothesline at 4:00, mounted Bobby, and repeatedly punched him. Bobby fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a running neckbreaker at 7:30. He hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Zamora hit a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall. Bobby hit a top-rope froggy bow elbow drop for the pin. Solid match; there was no sense Zamora was going to win, though.

Bobby Orlando defeated Jose Zamora at 9:30.

8. Dustin Waller vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale in a street fight. Waller came out first and yelled at fans. Jack, wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt, charged into the ring, and Waller scrambled to the floor and stalled before the bell. He got in; we got the bell, and Waller ducked to the floor, so Pasquale chased him around the whole room. In the ring, Jack scooped him up and slammed him into the corner turnbuckles, and he hit repeated punches in the corner. Waller hit some punches. Waller went for a Lethal Injection, but Jack caught him and hit a swinging powerbomb for a nearfall at 3:00. Waller dropped Jack’s knee across an open chair, then he stomped on Jack’s elbow.

Waller got the chair and jabbed it on the chair. Dustin wrapped the leg around the ring post and did a Bret Hart-style Figure Four around the ring post. Waller got a trash can lid and struck Jack in the forehead with it, then he hit a springboard forearm for a nearfall at 6:30. He jabbed the chair into Jack’s gut, then struck him across the back with it. Jack fired up and hit a back elbow and a bodyslam at 9:00. Jack got the chair, and now he jabbed it into the ribs, then across the back. He bodyslammed Waller onto a folded chair for a nearfall. Jack got a trophy. Kylon King jumped in the ring and attacked Jack. They hit stereo superkicks. Dustin then hit a Lethal Injection onto the folded chair for the tainted pin.

Dustin Waller defeated Eye Black Jack Pasquale in a street fight at 12:07.

* Waller and King were going to continue a post-match beatdown, but Bobby Orlando returned to the ring to make the save. He offered to team up next week to take on the Miracle Generation!

Final Thoughts: A really strong episode. I liked the Crawford-Powers opener for best match. While it was shorter, Allday-Cole was really sharp for second. The main event was a good brawl, and it takes third. I’ll reiterate that they used chairs but never once struck each other over the head, and it’s something that immediately drew me to Wrestling Open — unprotected chairshots are just stupid and reckless and should be avoided at all costs.

Notably missing was a women’s match. Considering the weather, it was neat to see the crowd keep growing and growing in that first hour. I watched this live; it should be available on IWTV by Friday morning, and I recommend checking it out.