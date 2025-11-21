Wrestling Open “Episode 203” results (11/20): Vetter’s review of Eli Knight vs. Ichiban, Love, Doug vs. Lee Johnson, Timothy Thatcher vs. Ricky Smokes, Alex Reynolds vs. Jake Gray

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, ROH, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Wrestling Open “Episode 203”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

November 20, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle

The lighting was good and it was easy to see. The attendance was perhaps 150. Paul Crockett and Brad Hollister provided commentary.

* This is quite an all-star episode as we have two AEW wrestlers and some WWE ID talents!

1. Love, Doug vs. Lee Johnson. Basic standing switches and reversals to open. Doug hit some chops at 2:00. Lee whipped him sternum-first into the turnbuckles. He hit some kicks and more Irish Whips. Doug hit a bulldog and was fired up. He hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 5:30. Lee avoided the Rebound Lariat, and he hit a superkick, then a Dragon Suplex and a Helluva Kick. Doug got an inside cradle for the flash pin! Even with Doug being a local, that has to be an upset.

Love, Doug defeated Lee Johnson at 6:50.

2. Nixi XS vs. Shannon LeVangie. Both competed in the WWE ID women’s matches on Monday. Nixi is a fashionista whom I saw wrestle live in St. Paul in March, and she’s vastly improved this year; she recently did a European tour, too. I always compare Shannon to a younger, smaller Rachael Ellering. Nixi immediately hit some chops in the corner; Shannon fired back with some overhand chops, then a German Suplex for a nearfall at 2:00. Nixi shook the ropes, causing Shannon to fall from the corner, and allowing Nixi to take control.

Nixi hit running knees to the back as Shannon was in the ropes. She hit a running DDT move for a nearfall at 5:00 and threw a temper tantrum when she didn’t get the pin. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. They got to their feet and did a hair-pull spot where they spun and both crashed face-first to the mat. Shannon slammed Nixi’s head repeatedly on the top turnbuckles, then a Helluva Kick at 7:00. She hit a Matt Hardy-style Twist of Fate for the pin! Again, not a surprise that the local talent won.

Shannon LeVangie defeated Nixi XS at 7:19.

3. Ricky Smokes vs. Timothy Thatcher. It’s been well established now that Thatcher is a ‘player-coach’ for the WWE ID program. They locked up and Thatcher immediately tied up the left arm. He dropped Ricky with a shoulder tackle at 1:30. He suplexed Smokes from the apron back into the ring and remained in charge. He hit Sheamus-style blows to the chest as Smokes was in the ropes. Ricky snapped Timothy’s arm across the top rope at 3:00, and he began targeting the damaged limb. Thatcher locked in a half-crab. Thatcher hit a belly-to-belly suplex at 6:00. He slammed Smokes to the mat for a nearfall. Smokes hit a spear for the pin out of nowhere!

Ricky Smokes defeated Timothy Thatcher at 7:24.

4. Mike Cunningham vs. Steven Stetson. Cunningham is the young redheaded cowboy from Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory who just got an ID contract. I’ve now seen him wrestle twice, entering this match; he’s decent but hasn’t blown me away, either. Cunningham got on the mic, teased he would join the Stetson Ranch, but then he slapped Steven, and we got the bell. Mike hit some flying back elbows in the corner and a back-body drop, then he clotheslined Stetson to the floor at 1:00. In the ring, he flew off the ropes, but Stetson caught him and hit a German Suplex, then a European Uppercut to the back.

Stetson hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall and was booed. He hit a back suplex and a big elbow drop for a nearfall at 2:30. He hit a big boot for a nearfall, and he jawed at the ref. Cunningham fired back with a flying clothesline at 4:30, then a top-rope flying back elbow for a nearfall. However, Stetson hit his Northern Lariat to the back of the head for the pin. Decent action.

Steven Stetson defeated Mike Cunningham at 5:20.

5. Alex Reynolds vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray. Quite a size difference here. Like last week, Reynolds is wearing an Eyes Wide Shut 1800s royalty suit, apparently having come right from the ball. He took his time disrobing; does he think he’s suddenly Tetsuya Naito? Of course, Gray was anxious and annoyed. The crowd chanted, “Ring the bell!” As soon as Alex got his shirt off, Gray hit a shotgun dropkick and a Sliced Bread out of the corner for a nearfall! Gray hit a Sling Blade clothesline for a nearfall. Reynolds hit a doublestomp on the apron at 1:30 and took control.

In the ring, Alex hit a short-arm clothesline and was booed. He threw Gray at the ropes, with Jake falling to the floor. Alex bowed to the crowd, and he’s really doing the HHH gimmick when he was a Blue Blood heel. They fought on the floor. Reynolds hit a snap suplex on the floor at 3:30! Ouch! He shoved Jake back into the ring and got a nearfall. Jake got a Victory Roll for a nearfall. Reynolds clocked him with a discus forearm that dropped Jake.

Alex hit a head-capture suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. Gray snapped Alex’s throat across the top rope, then he dove through the ropes onto Reynolds. In the ring. Jake hit a top-rope flying clothesline, then a tornado DDT and a shotgun dropkick, then a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall at 7:30, but Reynolds got a foot on the ropes. Reynolds tied him up in an Octopus Stretch on the mat, and Gray tapped out. Solid match; the winner was never in doubt.

Alex Reynolds defeated Jake Gray at 8:19.

6. Eli Knight vs. Ichiban. Eli also just got an ID contract; he’s a bit more of an established indy talent, having competed in Florida and Reality of Wrestling in Texas. Eli is a heel tonight! I’ve never seen him as a heel! The bell rang, but Eli kept jawing at the fans. Ichiban shoved him to the mat, and Eli was taken aback. A feeling-out process early on; Hollister described what a “feeling-out process” is in the most kayfabe description I’ve ever heard. Ichiban hit a springboard crossbody block for a one-count at 1:30. He targeted the left arm and kept Knight grounded. Eli hit a dropkick, and he glared at the crowd before he stomped on Ichiban in the corner.

Ichiban hit a huracanrana and a dropkick into the corner at 4:00. He hit his “one!” punches in the corner. Eli hit a dropkick that sent Ichiban from the apron to the floor. Eli hit a plancha to the floor, then tossed Ichiban back into the ring and got a nearfall. He hit a hard back elbow at 6:30 and a jump-up moonsault from the corner for a nearfall. (You gotta see that to get how cool it is.) Knight hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. He hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall at 8:00. Ichiban tried to hit a superplex, but Knight dropped him stomach-first to the mat.

Eli missed a frog splash, and they were both down at 9:30. Ichiban hit a handspring-back-elbow and a missile dropkick, and he was fired up. He hit the One! punches in the corner and a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Eli got a backslide for a nearfall and a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 11:30. Ichiban hit a superkick, then a flip dive over the top rope, crashing onto Eli. He threw him back into the ring, but Eli hit a Spanish Fly and they were both down. They traded Mafia Kicks. Eli suplexed him into the corner. He went for a top-rope moonsault, but Ichiban got his feet up! Ichiban hit a Canadian Destroyer and his leaping Flatliner for the pin! Every bit as good as expected. Ichiban helped him to his feet, and they hugged.

Ichiban defeated Eli Knight at 14:34.

7. Christian Darling, Brett Ryan Gosselin, and Oxx Adams vs. Ryan Clancy, Alec Price, and Tyree Taylor. The heels came out first, so BRG could cut his generic heel promo and draw boos. He vowed that tonight, they are putting an end to Alec Price, once and for all. Oxx wore his gawd-awful full-body Tron gear, presumably just to tick me off, right? Clancy and BRG, who have been feuding of late, opened against each other, and Ryan hit a knee drop to the sternum, then a big monkey-flip. Clancy did his Sabre-style neck-snap between his ankles. Oxx tagged in; Tyree demanded a tag, so Ryan tagged him in. Tyree and Oxx traded forearm strikes at 2:00.

Tyree hit a Pounce that sent Darling flying. Price tagged in and traded offense with Darling. Price hit a second-rope twisting crossbody block. The heels began working over Alec in their corner. Brett hit some punches. Price hit a dropkick that staggered Oxx, but didn’t drop him. Price tried a crossbody block, but Oxx caught him and hit a Michinoku Driver; Crockett marveled at Oxx’s agility. Brett hit a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 5:30. Oxx applied a sleeper. Ryan got a hot tag and he hit some running back elbows and a flying clothesline that dropped BRG, then he slammed Brett stomach-first to the mat.

Clancy applied a Sharpshooter at 7:30. While on the apron, Oxx hit a knee to Ryan’s back, allowing BRG to hit a swinging neckbreaker and take control, and now the heels worked over Clancy. Oxx hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 10:00, but Price made the save. Oxx hit a big bodyslam on Clancy, but he missed a Vader Bomb. Darling tagged in; Clancy got the hot tag to Tyree, and Tyree hit a running clothesline and an enzuigiri in the corner on Darling, then a fallaway slam on BRG and a powerslam on Darling. Oxx hit a uranage on Tyree, and some punches on the other babyfaces. Ryan and Alec hit a Doomsday team clothesline on Oxx. Clancy dove over the ropes to the floor on all of the heels. In the ring, the three babyfaces surrounded Brett, who fell to his knees and begged for forgiveness. However, Price hit a step-up Surprise Kick and pinned BRG. A fun match.

Alec Price, Ryan Clancy, and Tyree Taylor defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin, Oxx Adams, and Christian Darling at 13:36.

* Alec got on the mic and said it feels good to be home. He said, “I’m hungry.” He issued a challenge to Tyree for a singles match!

Final Thoughts: Yes, if you have IWTV, you’ll want to catch the Eli Knight-Ichiban match. There is a reason Eli has earned a WWE ID contract, and there is a reason Ichiban was chosen to face him. Two top-notch talents that immediately clicked in the ring. I consider Eli to be a natural babyface, so it was intriguing to see him try a heel role. The six-man tag main event was really good, too. Nothing else was really long enough to stand out. If I were bringing in Lee Johnson and Alex Reynolds, I would probably find different opponents for them. A good show overall.