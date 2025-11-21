ROH on HonorClub results (11/20): Robinson’s review of Athena vs. Harley Cameron for the ROH Women’s Championship, Top Flight vs. The Infantry

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 142)

Portions taped on November 15, 2025, in Erie, Pennsylvania at Erie Insurance Arena

Streamed November 20, 2025, on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started backstage, where Lexi Nair was asking Billie Starkz about her Pure Rules tournament match, but before she could say anything, Athena entered solemnly. Athena tried to apologize but couldn’t say that word, and said it was because she picked Mercedes instead of Billie for her tag tournament run. Athena said she was worried about Harley, and MIT tried to get back together, but Lexi wanted no part and told the cameraman to cut.

1. Athena vs. Harley Cameron for the ROH Women’s World Championship. Harley came out hot with a pair of arm drags and a shoulder block, and then she rolled up Athena, but couldn’t even get a one count. Harley hit another arm drag and locked in an arm bar, and Athena looked pissed. Harley tried a monkey flip, but Athena cartwheeled out and ran into a dropkick.

Later, Athena blocked a suplex and then caught Harley on a crossbody attempt and threw her into the corner of the barricade and then the ring post. Athena yelled at the crowd in an attempt to fire up the fans since they had been so quiet. Back in the ring, Athena went to the top, but Harley cut her off. Harley hit a superplex and hit a pumphandle back suplex for a two count. Harley set up for a CrossRhodes style move, but Athena reversed and Harley flipped out of it. Harley hit a backstabber and rolled Athena up and into an STF. Athena bit the arm of Harley, and that got her out. Athena tossed Harley into a hotshot and then tossed her up and over in her new move and locked in the Koji Clutch for the submission.

Athena defeated Harley Cameron to retain the ROH Women’s World Championship by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: That match wasn’t terrible, but it wasn’t great either. You can really see that Harley knows the moves, you can almost see her thinking through them, but it’s not muscle memory yet, so she’s still a little clunky and awkward-looking. It could also be that she’s just got such a lanky frame that it makes her look awkward, too. Either way, it was a good, solid effort from Harley, and I look forward to continuing to see her grow.

The bracket for the ROH Women’s Pure Rules tournament was shown…

2. Billie Strakz vs. Katie Arquette in a Pure Rules match. Billie locked in a quick sleeper, and Arquette went to the ropes quickly, and she used her first rope break.

Billie tripped Arquette and locked in a front chancery, and Arquette put her foot on the rope, and the ref called that a rope break, burning Arquette’s second rope break.

Arquette shoved Billie and took her over with a headlock takedown. Billie pushed Arquette into the ropes and forced a rope break using Billie’s first rope break.

Billie blasted Arquette with a right hand and got a warning for a closed fist.

Billie suplexed Arquette and got a two count for it. Billie got annoyed with the quiet crowd and yelled at them. Billie hit a clothesline in the corner and then a flatliner right out of it. Billie jumped off the top with a flying nothing when Arquette rolled out of the way. Arquette hit a head scissors and a bronco buster in the corner. Billie locked in a sleeper and tore at the eyes of Arquette and hit a ushigoroshi. Billie hit the swan dive off the top for the pinfall.

Billie Starkz defeated Katie Arquette by pinfall in a Pure Rules match.

After the match, as Billie was walking up the ramp, Deonna Purrazzo made her entrance. Billie took offense and shoved her a bit.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A speed run of the Pure Rules just to keep them fresh in the minds of people, I guess.

3. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Viva Van in a Pure Rules match. Van hit an early spinwheel kick and got a two count off of it. Van hit an up-kick out of the corner, but Purrazzo blasted her with a clothesline. Van blocked a piledriver attempt and boxed the ears of Purrazzo. The women exchanged forearms and chops until Van hit an uppercut and a kick to the head. Van hit an axe kick to the back and got a two count for it. Van went to the top and had to jump off when Purrazzo went after her. Purrazzo hit a leg sweep and locked in the Fujiwara armbar, but Van got to the ropes and used her first rope break to escape.

Van hit a hotshot on the ropes and a step up enzuigiri. Van mistimed a springboard, and Purrazzo hit her with a forearm and then a powerbomb for a two count. Purrazzo grabbed the Fujiwara again, and was looking to transition into the Venus Di Milo, but Van tapped out too quickly.

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Viva Van by submission in a Pure Rules match.

After the match, Billie Strakz attacked Purrazzo as she was extending the Code of Honor to Van. Billie laid out Purrazzo with yet another head kick, and the announcer made mention of how many head kicks Purrazzo had taken tonight…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Another showcase win for Purrazzo. A good match from Van. Yet another instance of a dead crowd making a match worse than it could have been.

Backstage, Persephone told Athena that she’s no minion. Persephone reminded Athena she has a tag win over her and challenged her for a title match at Final Battle…

4. Satnam Singh vs. JP Grayson. Grayson played up just how strong Singh is on the Code of Honor. Singh threw a chop that echoed through the arena and the dead crowd. Singh asked the crowd if they wanted another one, and they kind of made a little noise. Singh Beil tossed him legitimately all the way across the ring. Singh missed a corner splash, and Grayson hit a missile dropkick that didn’t move Singh. Singh pressed Grayson and dropped him ten feet to the mat. A chokeslam later, and it was over.

Satnam Singh defeated JP Grayson by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Squash match

The Frat House made their entrance, and Jacked Jameson ran down the Boston crowd…

QT Marshall made his entrance and had a mic. He said it was dumb to come down there without backup. He brought out Big Boom AJ and his kid Big Justice.

5. Jacked Jameson (w/Preston Vance, Griff Garrison, Cole Karter) vs. QT Marshall (w/Big Boom AJ, Big Justice). QT threw some punches and tossed Jameson down to the rest of the Frat House at ringside and then hit a running con hilo on all of them. Back in the ring, QT hit some corner punches before he was tossed to ringside. Frat House stomped on him as the ref held AJ back for some reason. Once Marshall was back in the ring, Jameson hit him with some chops and punches. Jameson hit a one-handed spinebuster for a two count. Jameson missed a move while QT was in the ropes, and he hit the ropes hard. “Bring the Boom,” chanted the crowd with AJ. QT hit a springboard enzuigiri and then a Doom Cutter for the pinfall.

QT Marshall defeated Jacked Jameson by pinfall.

After the match, Frat House all got on the apron, but Big Justice pulled Vance down, and AJ hit Karter with a powerbomb.

“RPG Vice” Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta ran to the ring and quickly got handled by Boom and Doom. AJ tried to powerbomb Trent, but Rocky broke it up. Trent blasted QT with his cast, and then Rocky held AJ so he could get blasted with the cast too. Trent grabbed a chair from behind Justice just to intimidate him. RPG Vice Pillmanized the arm and wrist of AJ while Justice looked distraught at ringside..

Robinson’s Ruminations: That was exactly what you expected it to be. The RPG Vice beatdown was well done afterwards.

Footage aired from backstage after Collision of Mercedes Mone asking Kris Statlander if she saw her claim her 13th belt. Mone said she is very focused…

6. Persephone vs. Valentina Rossi. Rossi tried to use the Code of Honor to hit a clothesline, but Perspephone used that attempt to grab a headlock takeover. Persephone hit an around-the-world head scissors and kipped up to cheers. Later, Persephone rolled through a roll-up attempt and hit a dropkick for a two count. Rossi blocked a stalling suplex attempt and hit a suplex of her own for a two count. Persephone hit a northern lights suplex and bridged back and through, and then hit Rossi with a throwing crucifix bomb for the pinfall.

Persephone defeated Valentina Rossi by pinfall.

After the match, Athena came out and into the ring. Athena got into the face of Persephone, and they jawed at each other a bit before Diamante blasted Persephone from behind. Athena made Persephone kiss the belt, and then she and Diamante mugged at the camera over the fallen body of Persephone.

Robinson’s Ruminations: I wish that Persephone’s match had been more of a squash. Persephone didn’t look particularly strong coming out of it, and then she got mugged hard in a two-on-one. Hopefully, she can get some juice back before the title match. Diamante has been doing matches down in CMLL lately. Is this setting up Diamante chasing Persephone to bring the ROH title back to the United States next year?

7. “The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean (w/Trish Adora) vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin (w/Leila Grey, Christopher Daniels). The Infantry jumped Top Flight before the bell and the Code of Honor. Late in the match, Dante was isolated. He was able to get to his feet and hit a monkey flip and tag out. Darius hit a flying forearm and threw some kicks and a dropkick. Darius hit a cutter and a bridging fisherman’s suplex on Bravo for a two count. Dante took the blind tag. Top Flight tried their finisher, but they were cut off. Bravo rolled up Dante for a two count. The Infantry hit the alley-oop neckbreaker for a broken up nearfall. Darius got crotched on the ring post at ringside. Bravo threw a title belt to Dean, and the ref caught him. Bravo threw the second belt in the ring, but Dante rolled up Dean as he tried to pick it up and got the three count.

“Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin defeated “The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean by pinfall.

After the match, the Infantry started the beatdown. Shane Taylor came out mad and helped with some hard right hands. Even Daniels got blasted with a right hand. Scorpio Sky came out and traded punches with Taylor before using a roundhouse right to clear him from the ring.