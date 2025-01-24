Wrestling Open “Episode 160” results (1/23): Vetter’s review of Ryan Clancy vs. TJ Crawford for the Wrestling Open Title, Swipe Right vs. Jermaine Marbury and Dezmond Cole for the WO Tag Titles, White Eagle farewell show

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 160”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

January 23, 2025 in Worcester, Massachusetts at the White Eagle

Paul Crockett, Brett Ryan Gosselin, Pedro Dones, and referee Scott Robinson provided commentary over the course of the evening. The crowd is maybe 300-350 (it is amazing how many show up right at 7 p.m. EST and aren’t here for the pre-show match at 6:50.) This is the final Wrestling Open show in this venue, as they are relocating to a building that is apparently just a few blocks away, beginning next Thursday.

1. Ray Jaz vs. CPA in a spotlight match. Pedro Dones and Scott Robinson called this one and they talked about the emotions of this being the final show here. Jaz has the significant height and muscle mass advantage. Jaz kept him grounded in a full nelson. CPA hit a missile dropkick at 4:00. He peeled off a shirt and hit the 1099 (comedy 619) and a stunner for a nearfall. Jaz hit a Death Valley Driver for the pin.

Ray Jaz defeated CPA at 6:01.

* To the main show, where Crockett and BRG took over commentary. Still no Brother Greatness! That was noticeable in our first match, and Crockett pointed it out right away.

2. Nick Robles, Rex Lawless, and RJ Rude vs. “Church of Greatness” Ichiban, Sammy Diaz, and Tyree Taylor. RJ sang N’SYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” on his way to the ring. Diaz and RJ opened, and Sammy hit a dropkick. Ichiban and Robles traded quick offense, as BRG said Brother Greatness is “a false prophet.” Tyree splashed Robles in the corner. Lawless entered at 3:00 and squared off with Tyree and we got a “Beef!” chant; RJ tagged himself in before they could lock up! (Rex looked displeased. Uh-oh!) Sammy hit a dive through the ropes on RJ. In the ring, RJ hit a DDT out of the ropes on Diaz, and the heels took control. Rex hit a sit-out slam on Diaz for a nearfall at 6:00.

Rex got a hot tag and hit a double noggin’ knocker on RJ and Robles, then splashes on each of them in opposite corners, and he hip-tossed RJ onto Robles. Rex and Tyree finally tied up; Rex went for a monkeyflip but Tyree landed on his feet, and Taylor hit a discus clothesline on Rex. The babyfaces took turns punching Robles. Tyree hit his sit-out powerbomb for the pin. Good opener to the main show.

Ichiban, Sammy Diaz, and Tyree Taylor defeated Nick Robles, Rex Lawless, and RJ Rude at 8:49.

* Tyree got on the mic and said this is the first time the CoG has been together since Lucas Chase turned on them. He told Ichiban and Diaz he “has to forge his own path.” He told them he loved them, and they all hugged. Tyree left the ring. Sammy and Ichiban remained in the ring, and Sammy said he also has to go his own way. Diaz said he will take out Lucas Chase.

* Diaz left, and Ichiban was alone in the ring with the mic. He doesn’t speak! Oh, the lights went out! On the screen was footage of Ichiban battling Max Caster. A new video aired of Max Caster in a suit, with a pile of money in front of him. Caster said he is putting up $50,000 of his own money for anyone who hurts Ichiban more than anyone ever could… and he’s talking about emotional pain, not physical pain! The lights came back on, and student wrestler Rain Conway attacked Ichiban! Ichiban hit his leaping Flatliner.

* It’s time for the semifinals of the “Tournament For Tomorrow” tournament!

3. Julius Draeger vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray in a Tournament For Tomorrow semifinal match. I assumed each of these guys were going to lose this week; I didn’t realize they were facing each other in the semis. Draeger choked Gray in the ropes. Gray tweaked his knee when he came off the ropes, and Draeger immediately hit a dropkick on the damaged knee at 2:00 and began targeting it. Draeger hit a back suplex for a nearfall. BRG heaped praise on Draeger. Jake hit the Sliced Bread out of the corner, but he sold pain in his knee and was slow to get the nearfall at 6:00. Draeger locked in a half-crab, sat down for added pressure, and Gray tapped out.

Julius Draeger defeated Jake Gray at 6:52 to advance to the Tournament For Tomorrow finals.

4. Eye Black Jack vs. DJ Powers in a Tournament For Tomorrow semifinal match. Yeah, this should be the finals. I’ve noted that Powers has morphed into a 19-year-old Johnny Morrison; I’m a big fan. Eye Jack Black is about to have what I believe is his fifth-ever match. They opened in a test of strength. DJ hit a springboard dropkick; EBJ just got fired up, so DJ rolled to the floor at 1:30 to regroup. Back in the ring, DJ injured Jack’s shoulder and began stomping on EBJ. He hit a running kick to the side of the head and was in charge. DJ hit a Divorce Court armbreaker at 4:30, then a snap suplex, but he missed a frogsplash. Jack hit a Bulldog Powerslam and he was fired up. He went for his uranage but DJ escaped. Seconds later, Jack hit the swinging uranage and scored the pin!

Eye Jack Black defeated DJ Powers at 6:25 to advance to the Tournament For Tomorrow finals.

* Draeger got in the ring and confronted Jack. Brett Ryan Gosselin jumped in and attacked Jack, so Draeger beat down Jack. The heels shook hands and left together.

* A Gabriel Skye highlight package aired. He talked about his upcoming match against Marcus Mathers for the IWTV Title on Jan. 30.

5. “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. Dezmond Cole and Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball) for the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles. SR both have WWE ID contracts, and they came to the ring first. Brad got on the mic and he’s sick of Jermaine Marbury, and he demanded the match take place right now! Smokes and Dezmond opened. Dezmond hit his rolling guillotine leg drop on Baylor. Smokes hit a Flatliner on Cole, slamming him onto the middle turnbuckle, at 3:00. The heels began working over Dezmond in their corner. Smokes hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall. Marbury finally got the hot tag at 7:00 and he hit his Euro-step Neckbreaker on Ricky and he was fired up.

Dezmond hit a Helluva Kick on Brad, then one in the opposite corner on Ricky. Marbury hit a top-rope crossbody block on Smokes, but Brad tossed Jermaine to the floor. In the ring, Baylor hit a shotgun dropkick on Marbury. Cole hit his Split-legged Stunner. Cole hit an enzuigiri on Smokes, and they were both down at 9:30. They all fought on the floor, and the ref counted them both out!

Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. Dezmond Cole and Jermaine Marbury went to a double count-out at 10:36; Swipe Right retains their tag team titles.

* Dezmond got on the mic and he isn’t satisfied with how this ended. He challenged Swipe Right to another tag title match next week in the new venue, “but this time, anything goes!” Swipe Right talked to each other on the floor; they left without giving a response to the challenge.

6. Spike Nishimura vs. Tiara James. This is the rubber match, as each woman has won once. Tiara came out first; Spike ran in and tackled Tiara and punched her. They tied up on the mat. Tiara hit a running knee to the jaw in the corner at 5:00. Spike hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Tiara hit a short-arm clothesline and put her feet on the ropes (the way she won last week!), but this time the ref saw it! Paris Van Dale appeared at ringside and sprayed a chemical in Spike’s eyes! Tiara immediately hit a Lungblower to the back for the tainted pin. Merely okay action.

Tiara James defeated Spike Nishimura at 7:31.

7. Bobby Orlando vs. Jariel Rivera. An intense lockup to open. Jariel took charge early on and kept Bobby grounded. Bobby tried a slingshot move, but Jariel caught him with a slap to the face at 4:00. Bobby hit a superkick and they were both down. Orlando hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 7:30. Jariel hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Bobby hit a stunner for a nearfall. He hit a top-rope elbow drop for the pin. Solid.

Bobby Orlando defeated Jariel Rivera at 10:11.

* Bobby got on the mic and talked about this being the final night at the White Eagle. He said it was his 137th match just in this building, and he lives three hours away! He wants to reform the Shook Crew next week! We’ll see if Bryce Donovan shows up!

8. “Stetson Ranch” Lucas Chase and Danny Miles (w/Hammer Tunis) vs. Pedro Dones and Dustin Waller. Crockett reminded us that Steven Stetson is suspended, but the rest of the Ranch is here. Lucas and Waller opened; Dustin went for a Lethal Injection, but Chase blocked it. Miles and Dones battled. Tunis hopped on the ring apron; it allowed the heels to stomp on Dones and keep him grounded. Miles hit a delayed vertical suplex at 3:30. Dustin got a hot tag and battled the heels, and this time he hit the Lethal Injection on Lucas for a nearfall. However, Chase slammed Waller for the pin. That came out of nowhere.

Lucas Chase and Danny Miles defeated Pedro Dones and Dustin Waller at 5:39.

9. Ryan Clancy vs. TJ Crawford (w/Love, Doug) for the Wrestling Open Title. The crowd covered TJ with rolls of toilet paper, and he was livid! These two have battled frequently, but this is the first time since Clancy won the belt. They immediately traded punches. Clancy went for a dive to the floor, but TJ caught him and slammed him onto the ring apron. TJ whipped him into the ring post at 3:00. In the ring, TJ was in charge. TJ hit a side slam for a nearfall. Clancy hit a German Suplex at 6:00. He hit some clotheslines and was fired up. He did a Sabre-style snap of the neck between his ankles. Clancy missed a dropkick; TJ immediately got a rollup for a nearfall at 8:30.

TJ dove through the ropes into a DDT to the floor, then in the ring, he hit the Styles Bomb for a believable nearfall. Clancy hit a dropkick in the corner, sending TJ to the floor. Clancy dove onto TJ and Doug at 10:30. Clancy hit a frogsplash, then a Canadian Destroyer for a believable nearfall! The commentators raved about Clancy doing a Destroyer as that’s not usually in his arsenal. Clancy hit a standing powerbomb, rolled TJ over, and applied a single-leg crab at 12:30. Doug hopped on the apron so Clancy hit him. TJ hit a Burning Hammer and a Russian Leg Sweep (Clancy’s move!) and they were both down. TJ hit a second-rope piledriver for a believable nearfall at 14:00.

Doug got in the ring and had a chair, but he tossed it aside rather than hitting Clancy! TJ was livid. The ref turned around, saw Doug, and ejected him. Clancy got the chair, but he accidentally hit the ref with it! Clancy and TJ traded more punches. Clancy hit a running knee! TJ hit a brainbuster and they were both down at 16:00. This match has moved to another level. TJ signaled for help from the back. Out of the back came Brad Hollister! He slowly walked to the ring and glared at TJ. (I have previously written that TJ is in the Solo Sikoa role, and Hollister is the Roman Reigns figure, who vanished for a while.)

TJ hit the Silver Bullet spin kick, then a tornado Jackhammer on Clancy for a believable nearfall! (I had my finger on the stopwatch!) TJ grabbed Doug and yelled at him. Clancy pushed TJ into Doug, sending Doug to the floor. Clancy then hit a dropkick and scored the pin. Doug was about to jump into the ring to make the save, but Brad held him back! Intrigue!

Ryan Clancy defeated TJ Crawford to retain the Wrestling Open Title at 19:04.

* A video package aired that is essentially a tribute to the White Eagle.

Final Thoughts: The final night of the White Eagle had a final match that was among the best I’ve seen at the venue. TJ and Clancy kept increasing the intensity, and there was a lot of intrigue over how this would play out with the unannounced return of Hollister. Bravo to everyone in that match. Swipe Right vs. Dezmond/Jermaine was good for second. Nothing else really stood out tonight but those were a strong top two. I’m intrigued by how the Orlando-Donovan angle plays out. I also like how the Church of Greatness dissolved, rather than imploded with a lot of fighting.

We’ll see how the new venue looks last week. I’ve always liked this building because it’s been easy to see the action, and the fans have always been into the action.