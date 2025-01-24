ROH on HonorClub results (1/23): Robinson’s review of the 100th episode with Komander vs. QT Marshall for the ROH TV Title, Shane Taylor vs. Katsuyori Shibata, Lady Frost vs. Taya Valkyrie

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 100)

Taped January 15, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio at Brady Music Center

Streamed January 23, 2025 on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Justin Roberts and Bobby Cruise were the ring announcers…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started with Mark Briscoe touting the 100th episode of ROH on Honor Club backstage somewhere…

There was a rundown of the show’s matches. It looks like it’s going to be a bunch of squash matches. Oh, boy!

1. Komander (w/Alex Arbahantes) vs. QT Marshall for the ROH Television Championship. “QT Sucks” chanted the crowd as the match got underway. Komander kicked the legs of QT but ate a right hand. After some reversals Komander hit a huracanrana. Komander tried a springboard crossbody but got caught and hit with a backbreaker and DDT combo that looked great.

Later, Komander hit a springboard crossbody and a flip up face buster for a two count. Komander fired up and tried a step up moonsault from the top rope, but QT got the boot up. QT called for the cutter but got rolled up for a two count. Komander tried a springboard move and got blasted with a cutter for a really close two count. QT went outside and grabbed the title belt, but Abrahantes pulled it away from him.

Komander tried a springboard move, got caught, but turned it into a Code Red for a two count. Komander went up top and missed a 450 to the outside as QT rolled out of the ring. On the ramp, QT loaded up a move, but Abrahantes cut them off and QT punched Abrahantes in the gut. Komander used the downed Abrahantes to hit a destroyer on the ramp. Then he hit a springboard destroyer in the ring. Then Komander hit his rope walking shooting star press for the pinfall.

Komander defeated QT Marshall to retain the ROH TV Championship.

After the match, Lee Johnson walked out onto the ramp. Johnson clapped and was basically calling his shot. Komander looked ready to go…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Damn is Komander special. That closing sequence was crazy impressive. QT is a great base for luchadors and is pretty good in the ring all around. Good match, great finish. Lee Johnson being next in line is interesting considering they had him in a tag team not but last week.

2. Leila Grey vs. Marti Belle. No entrance for Belle. After a feeling out process, Grey hit a shoulder block. Belle got rolled up with a sunset flip out of the corner for a two count. Grey hit a jumping neckbreaker that showed a ton of light. Grey went to the top but Belle knocked her down and stomped and choked her in the corner. Belle hit a running forearm in the corner and then hit a clothesline and posed and then went for the cover and got a one count.

Belle hit a snapmare and a PK and then posed into the camera and then went for the cover and got a pair of one counts and got frustrated. Belle locked in a chinlock but Grey fought out with a jaw jacker. Grey fired up and hit some clotheslines and a pump kick. Grey hit a step up knee lift and a running stunner. Grey locked in a submission hold on the neck and got the submission.

Leila Grey defeated Marti Belle by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: This one was slow and clunky. The running stunner and submission at the end were well done, but Grey needs to work on everything else but her finish.

3. “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd vs. Jon Cruz and Rosario Grillo. Magnum and Cruz traded arm wringers for much too long until Magnum flipped Cruz. Magnum and Cruz muffed an arm drag attempt and Cruz bailed to ringside to stall. Cruz found a pair of Outrunner shades and stomped on them. Magnum fired up and threw Cruz back in the ring. Floyd tagged in and the Outrunners hit some tandem offense and Magnum tagged back in. Floyd came back in and Cruz slapped him in the face. Floyd hit a stalling snowplow. The Outrunners hit their handshake elbow drop and then Total Recall for the pinfall.

“The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd defeated Jon Cruz and Rosario Grillo by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Squash match. Cruz is still a great jobber.

A video aired of Athena in Japan celebrating the 100th episode. She said she’s been away on her World Tour, but she’ll be back soon…

4. The Beast Mortos vs. Lord Crewe. “Crewe” chanted the crowd as the two men locked up. Mortos used the ropes to flip out of a wrist lock and then hit a shoulder block. After some leapfrogs and lucha reversals the men traded arm drags and then Mortos hit a dropkick to the knee and got a roll up. The men traded nearfalls for a bit and then stood for the stalemate. Crewe threw some punches in the corner and then hit a big spin kick for a two count.

Crewe hit a chop that stunned Mortos, but Mortos hit a headbutt and some sling blade bulldogs and a popup samoan drop for a two count. Crewe flipped out of a back suplex attempt and hit a German and a sliding punch for a two count. Mortos flipped out of a back suplex and hit a shoulder block. Mortos hit an awkward back suplex driver move and got the pinfall.

The Beast Mortos defeated Lord Crewe by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: The finish was awkward because Crewe was so much bigger than Mortos and that driver finisher just didn’t work.

Throwback Match: Christopher Daniels beat Matt Sydal vs. CIMA and Shingo Takagi at ROH International Challenge on Dec 22, 2006 in Hartford, Connecticut…

Backstage Lexi Nair asked Leila Grey how she was going to keep her winning streak going. Grey said she was going to keep winning and set her sights on gold. Grey said she’s coming for Red Velvet and her TV title and challenged her for next week…

5. Lady Frost vs. Taya Valkyrie (w/Deonna Purrazzo). Valkyrie picked the ankle, then grabbed a double leg and hit some mounted punches. Frost hit a back handspring head scissors and tried for her cannonball but Valkyrie moved out of the way before Frost could try. Valkyrie hit a hotshot on the ropes and then outside the ring threw Frost into the barricades. While Valkyrie had the ref check her tooth, Purrazzo laid in some kicks on the outside. Back in the ring, Valkyrie got a two count nearfall.

Valkyrie hit a sliding clothesline for a two count. Frost cartwheeled over Valkyrie and hit a dropkick to the back. Frost tried a crossbody but got caught and hit with a fall away slam. Valkyrie locked in a chinlock but Frost fought out with strikes and hit an ugly shoulder block. Frost hit her Snowball in the corner and went to the top rope. Frost hit an ugly twisting splash for a two count and Purrazzo got up on the apron quickly. Valkyrie hit a blue thunder bomb off a run and then hit Shania Pain for the pinfall.

Taya Valkyrie defeated Lady Frost by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: This one had some small missteps all through it, timing issues.

Backstage, we caught up with Jacked Jameson trying to sell Preston Vance, Griff Garrison and Cole Karter on his new group by telling them they are jacked, talking about parties and girls. Vance said they get all those things already. Jameson said they need discipline and focus and he can help. The three tossed him out and voted to hear him out and then kick his ass if need be. Vance said they’ll think about it. Jameson got clowned out of the room and the three thought about kicking his ass again…

Robinson’s Ruminations: “The Fraternity” as Jameson mentioned twice and then Riccaboni did too, seems to be a new Frat boy faction Jameson is trying to dream up. No idea why the Iron Savages got axed, but this new direction isn’t starting out so great for Jameson getting clowned on by the likes of the above three.

6. “Gates of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Jay Lucas and Terry Yaki. Lucas chopped Toa to no avail. Toa double chopped the life out of Lucas. Gates beal tossed Lucas to Yaki and asked for him to come. Yaki springboarded into nothing and used some speed to avoid some moves but ate a lariat and a German suplex. Gates double chopped Yaki in the corner. Yaki avoided a Toa splash in the corner and dodged them on the way to tagging out. Lucas ran right into Open the Gates and got pinned.

“Gates of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona defeated Jay Lucas and Terry Yaki by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Squash match, but the two jobbers showed some good speed and movements in the ring. Terry Yaki is still a terrible name though.

We got confirmation for next week’s ROH TV Championship matches, both men’s and women’s…

Backstage, Chris Jericho celebrated the 100th episode of ROH and he talked about all his favorite ROH moments, of course telling us none. He asked viewers to make playlists of his best moments. He listed some champions, using his nicknames every other name…

7. Shane Taylor (w/Lee Moriarty, The Infantry) vs. Katsuyori Shibata. After some pushing around in the lock up, Taylor called Shibata a bitch and then they traded chops before Shibata hit a forearm to break it. Taylor hit a running uppercut and clothesline that sent Shibata to the outside. Taylor distracted the ref and Infantry threw some kicks on the outside. Taylor put Shibata on the apron and hit a leg drop that looked nasty as The Infantry hyped up Taylor.

Taylor hit some forearms up against the barricade. Back in the ring, Taylor got a two count nearfall. Taylor locked in a chinlock but Shibata fought out quickly only to get knocked back down by a lariat and stacked up for a two count. Taylor hit some strikes in the corner but missed a splash attempt. Shibata hit some chops of his own in the corner and then his stalling dropkick which he got all of. Shibata hit a half hatch suplex for a two count. Taylor hit a knee and a big right and hit the Marcus Garvey driver for a two count. Shibata hit a chop and locked in a sleeper and hit a back suplex and locked in the sleeper again. Once Taylor faded, Shibata hit the PK for the pinfall.

Katsuyori Shibata defeated Shane Taylor by pinfall.

After the match Taylor talked some smack and all of Shane Taylor Promotions started the beatdown. Taylor got a chair and Infantry set up for their double stomp on the chair. Daniel Garcia’s music hit and stopped them in their tracks. The Undisputed Kingdom also came down to ringside to make the save and then STP bailed.

Robinson’s Ruminations: I don’t like Taylor losing clean while you’re still trying to build STP up. And, I really don’t like Taylor giving up suplexes so cleanly even to someone of Shibata’s caliber when he’s so much bigger. I guess we’re building to an eight-man tag with STP vs. Undisputed Kingdom and Garcia.

Backstage, Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis said that Shibata can’t compare to Takeshita. Callis said Takeshita is better than a bunch of the Japanese legends he listed. Callis challenged Shibata for Saturday’s Daily’s Place show. Takeshita said he’d show Shibata who’s the alpha…