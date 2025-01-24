What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: The card for tonight’s show

January 24, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga

-“Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live tonight from Austin, Texas at Moody Center. John Moore and I swapped coverage this week, so join him for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

