TNA Impact preview (San Antonio taping reports needed): The lineup for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Nic Nemeth kicks off the show with his first comments since losing the TNA World Championship

-Ace Austin vs. Wes Lee

-Josh Alexander and Eric Young vs. Judas Icarus and Travis Williams

-Mustafa Ali in action

Powell’s POV: My review of last night’s live Impact is available on the main page. TNA is taping television tonight in San Antonio, Texas at Boeing Center at Tech Port. We are looking for taping reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).