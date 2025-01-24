WWE Smackdown, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and AEW Collision coverage, Akira Maeda, Vince Russo, Mike Awesome, Gary Hart, Jerry Graham

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown is live from Austin, Texas at Moody Center. The three-hour show features LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga. John Moore and I swapped coverage this week so join him for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be held on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center. The show includes Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship. Join me for my live review as the show airs on NBC and streams on Peacock at 7CT/8ET. My audio review of the show will be available as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show carries the “Homecoming” theme. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Austin, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in San Antonio, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Jacksonville. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Akira Maeda is 66.

-Vince Russo is 64.

-The late Mike Awesome (Michael Alfonso) was born on January 24, 1965. He took his own life on February 17, 2007.

-The late Gary Hart (Gary Williams) was born on January 24, 1942. He died of a heart attack on March 16, 2008 at age 66.

-Dr. Jerry Graham (Jerry Matthews) died at age 75 on January 24, 1997.