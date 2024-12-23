TNA Impact preview: Best of 2024 Part 2

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tonight’s TNA Impact show will feature the Best of 2024 Part 2. First-run programming will return on the January 2 episode.

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays. My audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Due to the “best of” nature of this episode, our TNA Impact coverage will resume on January 2.