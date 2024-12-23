What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: Best of 2024 Part 2

December 23, 2024

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tonight’s TNA Impact show will feature the Best of 2024 Part 2. First-run programming will return on the January 2 episode.

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays. My audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Due to the “best of” nature of this episode, our TNA Impact coverage will resume on January 2.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.