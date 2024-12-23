What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The full card for tonight’s show

December 23, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE taped the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

-Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio

-Iyo Sky vs. Natalya vs. Alba Fyre in a Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament match

-The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis

-Chad Gable vs. Akira Tozawa

-Seth Rollins sit-down interview

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods appear

Powell’s POV: Raw was taped last Monday in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. Raw is a two-hour show through the end of the year before the move to Netflix on January 6. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

