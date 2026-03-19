Wrestling Open “Episode 220” results (3/19): Vetter’s review of Brett Ryan Gosselin, Oxx Adams, and a mystery partner vs. Big Business and Erik Chacha, Doug, Ray Jaz vs. Tyree Taylor

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 220”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

March 19, 2026, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle

The lighting is good, and it’s easy to see. The crowd was 125-150. Paul Crockett, Joseph “A-Game” Alexander, and Ref Scott Robinson provided commentary over the course of the show.

1. Steven Stetson vs. Allin Bayno in a spotlight match. Robinson and Alexander called this one. Again, Bayno is rotund and balding in an ugly singlet; he is at or near 40 years old. He hit a flying shoulder tackle. Stetson took control; A-Game talked about his match later with Ryan Clancy. The crowd gave their unique profanity-laden chant at Stetson. (A-Game said it’s the best part of a Stetson match!) Bayno hit some punches. Stetson clocked him with a punch for the clean pin. (I always say, sometimes a heel needs to win clean simply because they are better.)

Steven Stetson defeated Allin Bayno at 4:10.

* A video package opened the main show. Crockett took over on commentary.

2. Sammy Diaz vs. Christian Darling. No cornermen for either. This should be really good. An intense lockup; Darling has a significant size advantage. He barked at the crowd. Diaz backed him into a corner and hit some chops. Diaz hit a huracanrana at 2:30. He went for a top-rope crossbody block, but Darling caught him and hit a vicious twisting uranage for a nearfall! Nice. Darling was now in charge, and he kept Sammy grounded. He stomped on Sammy as the 5:00 clock was spot-on.

Sammy avoided a TKO stunner, and he hit a Lionsault for a nearfall at 7:30. Darling hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. Diaz hit a tornado DDT, and they were both down at 9:00. Sammy hit a Pele Kick, and he was fired up. He hit a running kick in the corner, then an enzuigiri. Sammy hit a springboard fadeaway stunner for a nearfall. Sammy hit a series of kicks. Darling got a rollup with a handful of tights for the tainted pin.

Christian Darling defeated Sammy Diaz at 11:33.

* “Big Business” Love, Doug and Brad Hollister came to the ring to celebrate being the new tag champs. They came out to “I Had The Time of My Life” from Dirty Dancing, and they did a dance routine. Crockett gave the obligatory quip that “nobody puts Doug in a corner.” They tried the ‘big lift’ in the ring — they didn’t quite get there, but it was alright. (Everyone has seen Dirty Dancing, right?) Brad said Doug is the MVP of Wrestling Open. Doug was speaking when he was interrupted by Brett Ryan Gosselin (w/Oxx Adams). They argued and wound up agreeing to a six-man tag match later! Erik Chacha will team with Big Business, but who will team with BRG and Oxx???

3. Kylie Alexa and Liviyah vs. Amity LaVey and Sammi Chaos. Alexa has traditionally presented as a heel, so my Spidey-sense is warning Liviyah to watch her back. Chaos has the size and build of Nia Jax; I admittedly am not a big fan, but I’ll add that she did a Japan tour and has improved. Amity is the scary Harley Quinn-esque heel. Kylie came out to Avril Lavigne, and she jawed at the crowd — yes, she’s a heel. Crockett talked about the ‘random draw’ that is forcing Alexa and Liviyah to team up. Kylie and Amity opened. Liviyah got in and they got Amity up for a double suplex, but Alexa stepped out of the move!

Liviyah and Alexa argued some more. Alexa hit a butt-bump on Amity for a nearfall at 2:30. Sammi tagged in. Liviyah jumped on her back for a sleeper, but Chaos shrugged her off. The heels worked over Liviyah in the corner and hit some chops. Amity hit a snap suplex at 4:30. Sammi hit more big chops and a clothesline. Liviyah finally hit a German Suplex at 8:00 and crawled to her corner, but as we all expected, Alexa intentionally jumped off the apron and yelled at Liviyah. Sammi hit a headbutt and a back suplex to pin Liviyah.

Sammi Chaois and Amity LaVey defeated Kylie Alexa and Liviyah at 8:48.

* Kylie Alexa got on the mic and belittled Liviyah. These two are both in a women’s tournament this Sunday! Will these two square off at some point in the tournament?

* “The Stetson Ranch” Danny Miles and Steve Stetson came to the ring. Steve looked livid. The crowd taunted them with a “Where’s your belts?” chant. Steve blamed Danny for their loss! Miles now got angry, saying that no one has been more loyal to the Ranch than him! (No one wants to see Danny turn babyface. Where are they going with this?) Miles told Stetson that he can turn Bobby Casale into the enforcer that the Ranch needs him to be. Stetson seemed satisfied with this.

4. Danny Miles (w/Steven Stetson) vs. Bobby Buffet. This is Buffet’s second match back here in perhaps three weeks — it had been several months since his last match before that. Again, he was featured in the Apple+ docuseries on the Monster Factory a couple of years ago. An intense lockup to open. Danny couldn’t lift the 300+ pounder. Buffet hit a powerslam at 1:30 and a cartwheel-into-a-senton for a nearfall. Miles was in charge. Bobby ate some pizza given to him by a fan.

Miles picked him up, but his knees buckled, and Buffet collapsed on him for a nearfall at 4:00. Miles hit a chop block to the knee and stomped on Buffet some more. Buffet hit a big Falcon Arrow at 5:30, and he was fired up! He sold pain in his knee, though. Buffet avoided a chop block, and he nailed a spear! He got a nearfall. Miles hit a Roderick-style double knees to the ribs. Stetson hopped on the apron and argued with Miles! Bobby pushed Danny into Stetson, then Buffet got a quick schoolboy rollup for the pin! Just a so-so match.

Bobby Buffet defeated Danny Miles at 7:46.

* Stetson and Miles argued some more, and Steven poked him hard in the chest a couple of times. Danny shoved Stetson to the mat! Danny stormed to the back with no further blows thrown.

5. Tyree Taylor vs. Ray Jaz. A video aired that showed Jaz, in a hoodie, attacking Tyree. He attacked Tyree to get his way back onto shows. Jaz has an amateur background, and he lunged at Tyree’s legs to try to take the big man off his feet. Tyree slammed him to the mat. They fought to the floor at 2:00. Tyree slammed him back-first against the ring frame and hit some punches to the ribs. They continued to loop the ring and fight. Tyree accidentally chopped the ring post at 4:00. They finally got back into the ring, but Jaz hit an elbow drop and regained control.

Tyree missed a splash in the corner. Jaz hit a top-rope flying clothesline for a nearfall at 7:30. Tyree nailed the Pounce, sending Jaz flying! He hit a shoulder thrust to the ribs in the corner, then an enzuigiri. He tossed Jaz across the ring and was fired up. Jaz hit a back suplex onto the top turnbuckle, then he locked in a cross-armbreaker on the mat. We got a one-minute-remaining warning!! Tyree set up for the Brooklyn Zoo (overhead powerbomb), but Jaz grabbed the ropes and held on until we got the draw.

Ray Jaz vs. Tyree Taylor went to a time-limit draw at 10:00.

* Jaz asked the crowd if they wanted five more minutes. But then he said he wouldn’t do anything for these fans, even if it was their “last, dying wish.” He vowed he could beat Tyree, saying, “I got your number.” He wants a rematch that has no time limits!

* A video aired of Ryan Clancy celebrating his title win.

* Ryan Clancy came to the ring wearing his street clothes. Crockett was perplexed, noting that Ryan was slated to defend his title against Joseph “A-Game” Alexander. Clancy got on the mic and said he’s dealing “with a slight knee injury,” and he wasn’t cleared to compete tonight. The crowd was skeptical, as was Crockett. Clancy said he was allowed to pick a new opponent for A-Game! He picked DJ Powers! Clancy stayed at ringside.

6. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander vs. DJ Powers. DJ knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, then he rolled to the floor to stall and was booed. DJ threw A-Game to the mat and stood on the ropes to celebrate and bark at the fans. A-Game threw DJ to the mat and hit a shoulder tackle. DJ took control, hit some punches, and kept A-Game grounded. A-Game finally fired up and hit some punches, then a clothesline at 6:00.

DJ missed a frog splash. A-Game immediately hit his running knee for a nearfall, but DJ got to the ropes. DJ hit a vicious neckbreaker over his knee, then a running Claymore Kick for a believable nearfall at 8:00. We got a nine-minute warning. DJ hit a superplex, but A-Game hit another running knee and an Angle Slam for the pin! Good action.

Joseph “A-Game” Alexander defeated DJ Powers at 9:27.

* A-Game got on the mic and told Clancy to go get healthy and come back to give him his title match.

7. “Waves & Curls” Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan vs. Rain Conway and Julius Draeger. When I saw this on the lineup, I thought this might be the spotlight match. Point being, my Spidey sense is saying something is up with this going on as the co-main event. Draeger has grown a bit of a beard, and he doesn’t look quite as much like Simon Gotch as he did before. Rain referred to Julius as “Lorax,” which angered Draeger. Jordan and Draeger opened, and Traevon flipped him to the mat in a headlock. Traevon tied Rain in a full nelson and forced him to dance.

Brandyn entered and hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 2:00. W&C dropped Rain onto Draeger. Brandyn hit a standing moonsault, and Traevon got a nearfall. Rain got in, and he wanted to dance with Traevon! This angered Draeger, who barked at his partner. Rain stomped on Traevon, and the heels took control. Traevon finally hit a double suplex at 6:00.

Brandyn got the hot tag and hit a top-rope crossbody block, then some clotheslines. He hit a plancha to the floor on Conway, then a spinebuster on Draeger. Julius accidentally hit Rain, allowing Brandyn to get a nearfall. Jordan tagged in, and they hit the “Wave Check” (team chokeslam move) to pin Draeger. A pretty straightforward tag match; my Spidey sense was wrong.

“Waves & Curls” Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan defeated Rain Conway and Julius Draeger at 7:47.

Before the main event, BRG got on the mic and introduced 23 Hazard as the mystery partner.

8. Brett Ryan Gosselin, Oxx Adams, and 23 Hazard vs. Erik Chacha and “Big Business” Brad Hollister and Love, Doug. BRG went to open against Chacha, but he tagged out before locking up, so Hazard fought Erik instead. Doug entered and hit an elbow drop on BRG. Brad tagged in at 2:00, and Big Business worked over Brett. Crockett wondered where TJ Crawford is — TJ is ‘banged up, but Crockett said he could still be here with his partners.

The babyfaces took turns stomping on Hazard in their corner. Oxx got in, and he is legitimately twice Erik’s size. He knocked Erik down with a shoulder tackle and hip-tossed him across the ring at 4:30. Oxx put him in a Torture Rack. Erik snapped Oxx’s throat over the top rope, but Oxx hit a sidewalk slam on Chacha. The heels continued to work over the diminutive Chacha. Erik hit a crossbody block on Hazard at 7:00. Hollister finally got the hot tag, and he hit a German Suplex on BRG and a back-body drop on Hazard.

Brad hit an Angle Slam and a pop-up powerbomb for a nearfall on Hazard. Oxx got on the apron, and he grabbed Doug by the throat and threw him into Brad! Oxx chokeslammed Hollister! BRG stole the pin attempt. Doug tagged in and hit some flying forearms. Chacha got a hot tag, and he hit some Yes Kicks to BRG’s chest, then a running knee for a nearfall at 11:00. Oxx got back in and threw around the babyfaces. Doug and Brad clotheslined Oxx to the floor! However, BRG hit his fisherman’s swinging neckbreaker to pin Chacha!

Brett Ryan Gosselin, Oxx Adams, and 23 Hazard defeated Erik Chacha abd “Big Business” Brad Hollister and Love, Doug at 12:06.

Final Thoughts: A solid outing — not among their best nights, but certainly not a ‘thumbs down,’ either. I liked Powers vs. A-Game for best, then Diaz-Darling. The main event was fine; Oxx is a beast, and he’s an above-average big man. Chacha isn’t quite in the main event mix, though. The women’s match was fine, but it was more about setting up a feud for Sunday’s women’s show. I watched this live; the replay should be up on IWTV by Friday morning.