WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision coverage, Sting, Homicide, Caprice Coleman, Angelo Parker, Matt Taven

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will be live tonight from Raleigh, North Carolina, at Lenovo Center. The show includes Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW’s Slam Dunk Collision episodes were taped on Wednesday in Fresno, California, at the Save Mart Center. The one-hour shows will be simulcast Saturday and Sunday night on TNT and HBO Max at 10CT/11ET or after NCAA basketball tournament coverage. Don Murphy’s review will be available afterward. Will Pruett’s combo audio review of Collision will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sunday night or Monday morning.

We are looking for reports from WWE Smackdown in Raleigh. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sting (Steve Borden) is 67.

-Homicide (Nelson Erazo) is 49.

-Caprice Coleman is 48.

-Angelo Parker (Jeffrey Parker) is 42.

-Matt Taven (Matthew Marinelli) is 41.

-Jonathan Gresham is 38.