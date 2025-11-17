Wrestling Open RI “Episode 33” results (11/17): Vetter’s review of a six-way elimination match for the vacant WWE ID Women’s Championship

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 33”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

November 17, 2025, in Cranston, Rhode Island, at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

Wrestling Open is continuing its Thursday shows in Worcester, Mass, while adding these Monday events; we only have a handful of events left here, though. This is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. Paul Crockett, Brad Hollister, Eye Black Jack Pasquale, and referee Scott Robinson provided commentary over the course of the show. The crowd was maybe 100-125; it’s on par with recent weeks.

* This is a BIG night! Wrestling Open is working with the WWE ID program. We have 11 women involved in two scrambles tonight, and the lone winner will earn a WWE ID contract. I am familiar with all 11 women; I’ve certainly seen some I’ve seen more than others. I could easily see half of them wind up winning the contract (I really hoped for a slightly bigger crowd tonight because of this).

1. DJ Powers vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray in a spotlight match. Powers is the talented 20-year-old I always compare to a young Johnny Morrison. Cagematch.net records show this is already match No. 130 of the year for DJ. Robinson and Pasquale called this one, and they talked about the sheer number of matches both of these two have had this year. Quick reversals early on, and Jake got a backslide for a nearfall. Powers hit a German Suplex at 2:00. He backed the smaller Gray in a corner and chopped him. Powers hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. Gray fired up and hit some clotheslines. Powers avoided a Sliced Bread and nailed a running Claymore Kick for the pin. Decent.

DJ Powers defeated Jake Gray at 6:02.

* The main show is opening with a six-way women’s match. The winner joins another women’s scramble later! Hollister and Crockett took over on commentary here.

2. Angelica Risk vs. Jordan Blade vs. Kaitlyn Marie vs. Lili Ruiz vs. Nixi XS vs. Laynie Luck in a qualifier. Risk has been competing at the Nightmare Factory, so I wouldn’t be surprised if she is the winner. Blade has always struck me as a legit shoot fighter, and she dresses like one. Marie is a regular in the North Carolina scene, and I’ve certainly seen her fight more men than women. Chicago-based Lili has recently had a couple of matches in TNA; she might barely reach 5’0″. I saw fashionista Nixi XS wrestle at a show I attended in St. Paul earlier this year, and she recently did a European tour. Laynie is also from Chicago, and I’ve seen her compete live a few times, too; at age 33, my guess is she’s the oldest of these six and has the most matches under her belt.

No tags; everyone brawled at the bell. Oh, Crockett said the main event is an elimination match. Laynie hit a snap suplex on Nixi. Nixi fired back with a running double knees to Laynie’s face at 1:30. Risk hit a dropkick on Luck. Lili and Risk took turns dancing, then they traded overhand chops. Lili hit a dropkick. She hit a delayed vertical suplex on Risk, then a snap suplex and another delayed vertical suplex on Risk at 4:30. Blade entered and hit a running knee on Risk. Kaitlyn hopped in and hit some hard forearm strikes on Blade. Jordan fired back with a back suplex. Kaitlyn hit some running buttbumps in the corner on Blade, then a rolling cannonball at 6:30, then a Vader Bomb-style kneedrop to the ribs for a nearfall.

Marie hit a gutwrench suplex on Nixi. Marie and Risk traded overhand chops. Blade mounted Luck and hit repeated punches at 8:00. All six fought in the ring; Crockett praised Ref Gina for just sitting back and letting it all go. Lili hit an enzuigiri on Luck, then a Spinebuster. Risk hit a huracanrana on Lili, then a 619. Blade hit a fisherman’s suplex on Risk, but Marie hit a senton to break it up! Marie hit a back suplex. Nixi hit a top-rope Lungblower to the chest on Marie, who fell to the floor. Suddenly, only two were left in the ring; Laynie hit a Death Valley Driver on Nixi and scored the pin. Good match; a lot of eyes will be on this match, and you could sense it was a big deal to all of them.

Laynie Luck defeated Angelica Risk, Jordan Blade, Kaitlyn Marie, Lili Ruiz, and Nixi XS at 10:34 to qualify for the main event women’s elimination scramble.

* Footage aired of the Stetson Ranch winning the tag titles last week from The Shooter Boys.

3. “Star Struck” Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas vs. “The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz. Channing and Ortiz opened; they shook hands before locking up. They traded quick reversals on the mat, looking like an amateur bout. Greene tagged in and hit an armdrag. Vecchio entered and traded reversals with Greene. The Boys regrouped on the floor as Crockett and Hollister talked about how to recover from losing their tag belts last week. Crockett said, “They are way off their game.” They accidentally bumped into each other in the ring, and Greene tied up Vecchio on the mat at 5:30.

Ortiz hit a dropkick on Greene. The boys worked Greene over. Channing got a hot tag at 7:30, and he hit a running European Uppercut on Vecchio. Channing hit a bodyslam on each Shooter Boy, then he hit a Flatliner-and-DDT combo on them. At 9:00 sharp, we got a one-minute warning! Channing hit a Demolition-style Elbow Drop for a nearfall. All four continued to fight as the clock expired at 10:00 sharp. Of course, the crowd chanted for “Five more minutes!” The Shooter Boys did a great job of telling a story of them being ‘out of sorts’ and disjointed throughout.

“Star Struck” Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas vs. “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio went to a time-limit draw at 10:00.

* Greene got on the mic and said they were excited to test themselves against the Shooter Boys. “To be honest, tonight, you guys didn’t wrestle like champions,” he added, and that drew some jeers. Greene said he wants a rematch, but when they are focused. “Stop moping around the locker room. I want you to leave and hold your heads high.” Greene said he wants the rematch in two weeks, with a 20-minute time limit. Crockett agreed, saying, “They were not on their game tonight.”

4. Devious Cass vs. Ichiban. Cass is a talented teen; he’s been here a few times now. Quick reversals early on; Cass appears to be a bit bigger. Ichiban dove through the ropes at 1:00. In the ring, Ichiban hit some punches. Cass applied a front headlock on the mat and kept Ichiban grounded. Ichiban hit his “One!” punches in the corner at 4:00. Cass hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Cass missed a frog splash, and they were both down. Ichiban hit a superkick, a missile dropkick, and his leaping Flatliner for the pin. Good action.

Ichiban defeated Devious Cass at 6:29.

5. Aaron Rourke and Marcus Mathers vs. Bear Bronson and Ryan Clancy. Cagematch.net records show this is already match No. 124 of the year for Mathers. Again, once close friends Clancy and Bronson have been at odds for weeks now, and I expect that to continue here. Despite both being regulars here, I see Clancy and Rourke have only fought three times before, and not in more than two years! Clancy and Mathers opened; Crockett reminded us it took Clancy nearly 40 minutes to win the title from Mathers a month ago. Rourke and Bear locked up at 3:00. Bear hit a shoulder tackle on Rourke. Bronson essentially chopped Clancy in the chest to tag him in. Rourke hit a flipping senton on Clancy, and Mathers kept Clancy grounded.

Bear got back in and hit a loud chop to Mathers’ chest at 6:00, then some punches in the corner. Bronson hit a bodyslam on Marcus for a nearfall. He glared at Ryan in the corner and opted to keep going rather than tag out. Bear hit his butt drop to Mathers’ chest at 7:30. Bear finally offered a tag, but Clancy slapped Bronson to tag in! Bear was pushed into the corner onto Clancy. Rourke hit a top-rope flying Meteora. Aaron hit a back suplex on Clancy and a Samoan Drop on Bronson! Aaron hit a running buttbump in the corner on Ryan, then a swinging back suplex for a nearfall at 9:30.

Clancy hit a monkey flip on Mathers, then one on Rourke, and those three were down. Clancy made a regular tag to Bronson, who hit a clothesline and was fired up. He hit clotheslines in opposite corners on each opponent. Bear nailed a Choke Bomb on Mathers for a nearfall at 12:30. Clancy and Bear shoved each other. Mathers hit an enzuigiri on Clancy. Bear hit a Black Hole Slam on Mathers, and Clancy immediately hit a frog splash on Mathers for a nearfall, but Rourke made the save. Mathers clocked Clancy with his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the jaw!

Mathers hit a fadeaway stunner on Clancy, and Rourke hit a Molly-go-round splash for a nearfall, but Bronson made the save as we hit 15:00. Mathers and Clancy traded forearm strikes. Rourke jumped in and superkicked Clancy. Rourke came off the ropes, but Clancy caught him with a leaping dropkick! Bronson immediately hit a Fire Thunder Driver (sit-out piledriver) to pin Rourke. That was an excellent tag match and told quite a story, as Bronson and Clancy still are not on the same page, even with the win.

Ryan Clancy and Bear Bronson defeated Marcus Mathers and Aaron Rourke at 16:03.

* Bronson got on the mic and still wasn’t happy with Clancy. Bear said he’s cashing in his No. 1 contender’s title shot in two weeks!!! HOWEVER, Bronson also still holds the “Opportunity Knocks” contract (essentially a Money in the Bank briefcase) that gives him a title shot whenever he wants!

6. Laynie Luck vs. Airica Demia vs. Brittnie Brooks vs. Notorious Mimi vs. Tiara James vs. Shannon LeVangie in an elimination match for the vacant WWE ID Women’s Champion (and a WWE ID contract). I’ve compared 20-year-old, green-haired, second-generation star Demia to Billie Starkz, as they are the same age and roughly the same body size. Barbie-flavored Brittnie Brooks, clad in pink, is a regular across the nation and has appeared in TNA. Redhead Mimi was previously in NXT (as Sloane Jacobs), so she’s my least likely choice to win here. Of these six, Tiara is as close to a ‘regular’ here at Wrestling Open, and of course, she’s had a lot of MLW matches. Shannon is also a regular in the New England area and is fully back from knee injuries that kept her out a full year; I’ve called her a younger, shorter Rachael Ellering. Brittnie also had significant knee injuries last year, so it’s notable that neither Brooks nor LeVangie wore big knee braces.

Only two are in the ring at a time. However, this has lucha rules, so rolling to the floor is equivalent to tagging out. Mimi and Shannon opened. Shannon arm-dragged Demia, then a German Suplex for a nearfall. Tiara jumped in and attacked; Ref Gina ordered her back out because no one had tagged her in. Shannon hit a missile dropkick on Tiara. Brooks entered at 2:00, but Tiara clotheslined her. Brooks battled Demia. Brooks hit a dive off the apron to the floor. Luck dove through the ropes onto everyone at 4:30. Shannon hit a top-rope crossbody block to the floor on everyone. This crowd was HOT! Shannon went to the top rope, but Mimi shoved her to the mat. Mimi hit an Implant Buster faceplant and pinned Shannon at 5:13. The crowd was devastated that the local favorite lost so soon.

The match continued without a break, as Tiara hit a basement dropkick on Luck for a nearfall. She hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall at 7:00. Brooks hit a snap suplex, then a spear into the corner on Tiara, and she got a nearfall. Brooks set up for It’s Brittnie Bitch, but Tiara escaped, hit a Samoan Drop, and got a nearfall. Brooks hit the It’s Brittnie Bitch (Eye of the Hurricane) and pinned Tiara at 8:25! We’re down to four. Airica immediately attacked Brooks. Airica and Mimi hit some quick team heel offense on Brooks in the corner. Crockett just noted that Mimi had been in NXT before, but he added that she acknowledges she wasn’t ready yet. Demia hit a diving European Uppercut on Brooks for a nearfall at 10:00.

Brooks hit a double suplex on Mimi and Demia, and she made a hot tag to Luck. Laynie cleared the ring. She hit running double knees in the corner on Demia. They did a Tower of Doom spot out of the corner with Brooks on the bottom; she tried to get a pin on each of them. However, Demia got a pin on Brooks at 12:44. Demia and Mimi continued to work together; they piled on Laynie, but Ref Gina refused to count. Luck flipped Mimi into Demia. Luck low-bridged Demia to the floor, then Laynie traded forearm strikes with Mimi. Mimi tried to hit another Implant Buster, but Layine blocked it, and Laynie hit a DVD into the corner!

Demia trapped Luck’s head in the corner and punched her in the face. Luck hit a stunner on Demia! Luck hit a DVD and pinned Demia at 15:48, and we’re down to two! Luck hit a superkick on Mimi on the floor. Mimi hit some kicks, but Laynie caught a leg, dragged her to the mat, and applied a crossface. Mimi bit Laynie’s wrist to escape! Mimi applied a Fujiwara Ambar. Luck hit another Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Mimi got a creative rollup for a believable nearfall, then she hit a Gory Bomb for a believable nearfall at 18:30! We got a “Fight forever!” chant. Luck nailed a Shining Wizard, then another DVD for the pin! New champion!

Laynie Luck defeated Airica Demia, Notorious Mimi, Brittnie Brooks, Tiara James, and Shannon LeVangie in an elimination match at 19:24 to win the WWE ID Women’s Title and a WWE ID contract.

* All ten of the women involved in the matches jumped in the ring and hugged Laynie and chanted, “You deserve it!” Mathers and Rourke hopped in the ring and handed Laynie her black WWE ID folder that had the contract inside. A cool moment. Laynie got on the mic and was fighting back tears as she thanked the former champion, Kylie Rae, and she said it’s been a long journey to get here.

Final Thoughts: What a show. That women’s match was well booked and well laid out, and it deserves best match. I truly didn’t know who was winning — I would have placed money on Demia, as she’s so talented at just age 20. But, Laynie is a top-notch in-ring talent, and as I’ve noted before, she’s working every weekend in the Chicago-St. Louis-Twin Cities triangle. I didn’t expect her to win largely because she’s 33, which makes her older than all the men in the WWE ID program. (And she’s roughly the same age as Kylie Rae.) The Bronson/Clancy tag was really good for second place. I liked the Star Struck-Shooter Boys match for third. I watched this live; it should be available on IWTV by Tuesday morning.