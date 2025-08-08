Wrestling Open “Episode 188” results (8/7): Vetter’s review of eight-man tag elimination match, Tiara James vs. Shannon Levangie, and Pretty City Express vs. Sammy Diaz and Mani Ariez

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, ROH, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Wrestling Open “Episode 188”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

August 7, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at Electric Haze

Paul Crockett, Allie Katch, ref Scott Robinson, and Jay Tunis provided commentary over the course of the show. Again, this new location is a bit smaller and a bit darker than their old venue. Attendance was 150-175.

* Charles Mason was advertised earlier in the week, but he’s not here, so no Discovery Gauntlet match tonight.

1. JGeorge vs. Jay Lyon in a spotlight match. This series is going on indefinitely, until one of them wins two straight. Ref Scott Robinson and Jay Tunis provided commentary for this one. Lyon hit a headscissors takedown. Robinson noted this is now their fifth match against each other in six weeks. Jay hit his one-footed Lionsault for the pin, so that means this series will continue…

Jay Lyon defeated JGeorge at 4:11.

* Crockett and Allie Katch took over on commentary as the main show was now underway. Katch suffered a broken leg in the early minutes of the opening match at a huge GCW show in January at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York; not sure her timetable to return to the ring.

2. Devious Cass vs. “Fancy” Ryan Clancy. I’ve seen Cass at least two times now, and I believe he’s 18, but he looks a few years older than that. (Most teens are still fairly scrawny; Cass has some size on him.) Clancy is still using Garbage’s “The World Is Not Enough” for his entrance theme and I love it. The crowd gave Clancy a “welcome home!” chant. Ryan took control early on and hit a hip-toss. He hit a bodyslam and did a Sabre-style neck snap between his ankles at 1:30. Cass hit a shotgun dropkick into the corner and hit some stomps in the corner. Katch just reiterated that Cass is only 18. Cass hit some chops while Clancy was in the ropes, and he got booed (he hasn’t really cheated, though.) Clancy caught him with his picture-perfect dropkick and scored the pin. Fun match.

Ryan Clancy defeated Devious Cass at 4:57.

* Clancy got on the mic and said, “It feels good to be back in Worcester!” He is still angry at Bobby Orlando for interfering in his match a few months ago and accidentally(?) costing him his Wrestling Open Title.

3. Tiara James vs. Shannon Levangie. Again, Shannon was out of action for about 15 months with knee injuries, and she just returned, and I’ve noted she has the look of a younger, smaller Rachael Ellering. Crockett noted that these two used to be aligned. The bell rang, and Shannon also got a “welcome back!” chant. Levangie hit some kicks and went for a stunner, but Tiara blocked it. Shannon hit a dropkick at 1:00. Tiara hit an eye poke and a clothesline and she took control. Tiara hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 3:00. Shannon hit some clotheslines. She put Tiara in a front guillotine choke and hit a “Barbie Buster” by dropping to the mat (like a Bubba Bomb) to get the pin.

Shannon Levangie defeated Tiara James at 4:38.

* Footage aired of TJ Crawford shoving Love, Doug last week, which led to them losing their tag title shot to champions Swipe Right. We then saw new footage of TJ and Doug arguing outside from last week. TJ tried to apologize but Doug wasn’t hearing any of it.

* Steven Stetson and Brian Morris came to the ring. Stetson got on the mic and made fun of TJ and Doug for not being able to get along lately. Katch said the Stetson Ranch has tried to recruit her while she’s been out of action.

4. “Wonderboy” Brian Morris (w/Steven Stetson) vs. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander. A-Game hit a shoulder tackle early on, then a hip-toss. He hit a modified powerslam at 1:30 and was in charge early on. Stetson hopped on the ring apron for the distraction, but A-Game punched Morris, then Stetson. Morris stomped on A-Game and got booed. Morris hit a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall at 4:00. Morris hit a snap suplex. A-Game hit a nice German Suplex and a clothesline, and a jumping knee in the corner. Stetson hit A-Game (where was the ref?), and Morris immediately rolled up A-Game for the cheap pin. The heels bailed to the back.

Brian Morris defeated Joseph “A-Game” Alexander at 6:49.

* A-Game got on the mic and he was livid that Charles Mason isn’t here tonight, and isn’t being penalized, or stripped of his spot in the Discovery Gauntlet. A-Game said that when Mason returns, he will be watching. Australia native Will Keidis came to the ring, and fans started humming the Addams Family opening theme song (yeah, this Keidis kid looks the part. He also reminds me a bit of Marty Scurll.) Anyhow, Keidis was supposed to fight Mason tonight, and he still wants a match tonight. A-Game volunteered!

5. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander vs. Will Keidis. Will acted like he was leaving, but he turned around and attacked A-Game, and we’re underway. Keidis hit a running buckle bomb in the corner for a nearfall at 1:30. He hit a jumping knee for a nearfall. Katch said this is Keidis’ U.S. debut, and she noted some of his background. He hit a second-rope spear for a nearfall at 4:30, and he’s been dominating. The fans started chanting “Gomez (Addams)” at Keidis, who was irritated by it. A-Game hit a decapitating clothesline! He hit a jumping knee in the corner, then a running knee strike for the pin.

Joseph “A-Game” Alexander defeated Will Keidis at 6:23.

* Rich Palladino introduced the return of Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball). He’s been out of action for three months. He barely started speaking when Kalvin Dumont cut him off. Kalvin said he’s making his big return… after a two-week hiatus. He made fun of Jermaine and got booed.

6. Jermaine Marbury vs. Kalvin Dumont. Jermaine immediately hit a punch and a snap suplex. He hit the Eurostep neckbreaker, but he showed he was favoring his sore knee. He hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 1:30. Dumont hit a shotgun dropkick for a nearfall. They traded chops. The crowd rallied for Marbury and chanted “defense!” Crockett noted that Marbury has put on some size and I was thinking the same thing. Dumont hit a snap suplex and he stayed in control, hitting a powerslam for a nearfall at 4:00. Dumont rolled ot the floor and grabbed Benny and was booed. Marbury pulled him back into the ring and hit a Mafia Kick, then a splash into the corner. He ‘broke’ Dumont’s ankles with his side-steps, slammed Dumont’s head to the mat, and hit his crossover cutter for the pin.

Jermaine Marbury defeated Kalvin Dumont at 5:59.

7. Sammy Diaz and Mani Ariez vs. “The Pretty City Express” CLAS and Devin Reno. Again, I’ve seen these muscular guys in FSW in Las Vegas. Reno is bald (think Danny Basham) while CLAS reminds me of Shawn Stasiak. They have great size but have fairly basic kick-and-punch offense. Reno and Sammy opened. Reno knocked him down and paused to flex, and got booed. Diaz hit a dropkick on CLAS. Mani tagged in and hit a bodyslam on CLAS at 2:30, then he dropped teammate Sammy onto CLAS for a nearfall. The PBE began working over Sammy in their corner. Sammy hit a second-rope Blockbuster on CLASS for a nearfall.

Devin yanked Sammy off the top rope, and the heels continued their beatdown of Diaz. It went on for several minutes, as they took turns tagging in and working over Diaz. Devin hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall and the 10:00 call was spot-on. Mani finally got a hot tag and hit several clotheslines and a back suplex. He hit a powerbomb out of the corner on Reno for a nearfall at 11:30. Diaz hit a second-rope assisted neckbreaker for a nearfall. All four fought in the ring. CLAS hit a backbreaker over his knee for a believable nearfall. Mani clotheslined CLAS to the floor. Sammy hit a frogsplash and pinned Reno. Solid, standard match.

Sammy Diaz and Mani Ariez defeated “Pretty City Express” CLAS and Devin Reno at 13:10.

* Sammy got on the mic and he called out DJ Powers and Georgio Lawrence, saying they “have some unfinished business.”

* The heels came to the ring for the main event. They said Joe Ocasio wasn’t available this week, so he’s being replaced by DJ Powers! (DJ already has the most Wrestling Open matches of 2025 and he’s adding to it! He was a late fill-in Monday, too! Kids, this is why you always bring your gear to the show.) Also, Crockett indicated they have a hard end-time of the show and wasn’t sure if we would see the full match. (I hadn’t heard that before.)

8. Pedro Dones, Eye Black Jack Pasquale, Erik Chacha, and “Handyman” Jake Gray vs. DJ Powers, Brett Mettro, Jay Tunis, and Rain Conway in an elimination match. Dones has been working almost exclusively with the Bio Pro rookie students for months. Pasquale and Tunis opened, and Jack hit a spear for the pin at 1:34! Tunis is already gone! Chacha fought Powers. Gray got in and he missed a trustfall, and Powers immediately hit a running knee to pin Gray at 4:14. Yeah, they are going to rush through this to end by a certain time. Chacha hit a series of roundhouse kicks in the corner on Conway.

Mettro hit a World’s Strongest Slam and pinned Chacha at 5:41. Pedro got in and traded punches with Mettro. Brett applied a bear hug in the middle of the ring. Pedro hit a bodyslam at 9:00. Conway tagged himself in and he jawed at Mettro. Rain leaned over, but Pedro grabbed him, rolled up Rain, and pinned him at 9:40! It’s now 2-on-2! Pedro put DJ on his shoulders and did an Airplane Spin-into-a-Samoan Drop. Pedro has a busted nose and blood dripping down his face. Brett Metro hit a cheap shot from behind; Powers covered Dones for a believable nearfall. Powers then hit a frogsplash for a pin on Dones at 12:43.

The heels were now up 2-to-1. Powers stomped on Pasquale and hit some chops. Jack hit a snap suplex on Powers and they were both down. Paquale hit a Bulldog Powerslam on Mettro, then his twisting uranage for a pin at 15:11, so it is down to Powers vs. Pasquale. Jack hit some punches and a Bulldog Powerslam. DJ caught him with a superkick. Pasquale hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. Conway returned to ringside to distract Pasquale. Powers immediately got a deep rollup with a handful of tights for the pin.

DJ Powers (sole survivor), Brett Mettro, Jay Tunis, and Rain Conway defeated Pedro Dones, Eye Black Jack Pasquale, Erik Chacha, and “Handyman” Jake Gray in an elimination match at 17:00 even.

Final Thoughts: A merely okay episode; the show on Monday in Rhode Island this week was certainly better. I’ve enjoyed how the two shows have complimented each other and try to have little overlap of wrestlers in the same week. While this show didn’t have a ‘must-see match,’ it’s notable with the in-ring returns of Levangie, Clancy and Marbury here. Glad to see A-Game remaining in the mix.

The main event didn’t work for me. I just hate rushed elimination matches. These rookies have tried hard and are improving, and I just think it hurts to have them lose so quickly after being in the ring for just seconds. I would have rather had a full-length Pasquale-Powers singles match, or maybe just have it a regular four-on-four and skip the elimination stipulation.

A rare week where none of the WWE ID prospects were here. Kudos to promoter Drew Cordeiro and his team for the quick changes with Charles Mason not here, pivoting to Keidis instead facing A-Game… who had already made it clear that he was going after Mason. I watched this show live; it should be available on IWTV by Friday morning.