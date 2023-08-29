AEW Collision rating for the All In go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 552,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s show had 482,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating. There were six NFL preseason games that took place while Collision aired on Saturday. The NFL preseason has concluded, but the competition will get stronger with the start of college football season.