AEW Dynamite viewership for the second week of running unopposed on Wednesday nights

April 22, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show produced 1.104 million viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 1.219 million viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: The number dropped, but the fact that Dynamite remained well over the one million mark is good news. Dynamite finished second in the 18-49 demographic with a .37 in Wednesday’s cable ratings. Last week’s Dynamite finished second in the 18-49 demographic with a .44 rating.

