CM Punk and Jack Perry reportedly suspended by AEW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has reportedly suspended CM Punk and Jack Perry following their backstage altercation at Sunday’s All In event. Justin Barrasso of SI.com reported the suspensions and added that the situation remains under investigation.

Powell’s POV: AEW has yet to comment publicly on the reported suspensions. It looks like Punk’s status for Sunday’s AEW All Out in his hometown of Chicago is very much in question.