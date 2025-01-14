AEW Collision rating: Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood headlined show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 337,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Collision produced a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. Saturday’s show ran opposite an NFL playoff game that streamed on Amazon and the NXT New Year’s Evil replay on The CW. The previous Collision episode averaged 345,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating. One year earlier, the January 13, 2024 edition of AEW Collision delivered 400,000 viewers with a 0.10 in the 18-49 demographic.