WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The current card and list of entrants for the Royal Rumble matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Saturday, February 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: John Cena, CM Punk, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, 23 TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Nia Jax, 29 TBA)

-Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a ladder match for the WWE Championship

Powell’s POV: Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Nia Jax declared themselves as Rumble entrants (and CM Punk declared for the second time for some reason). The WWE Championship belt and the classic winged eagle title belt will both hang above the ring during the Rhodes vs. Owens ladder match. Join me for my live review as the event streams on Peacock. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons)