NXT Level Up results (9/6): O’Connor’s review of Luca Crusifino vs. Niko Vance, Kendal Grey vs. Tyra Mae Steele, and Cutler James and Shiloh Hill vs. Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 135)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed September 13, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Shiloh Hill made his way to the ring for the opening tag team match as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Cutler James and Shiloh Hill vs. Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon. Hill and Dixon started the contest. Dixon shoulder tackled Hill down to the mat in the early going and got a quick near fall. Dixon tagged in Connors and Hill responded and tagged in James. Connors wore down James before James made the tag back to Hill but Connors and Dixon remained in control wearing down Hill. Hill dropped Dixon with a clothesline and made the hot tag to James who took over. Connors attempted to take out Hill but James pushed Hill out of the way and dropped Connors with a big spinebuster for the win.

Cutler James and Shiloh Hill defeated Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon via pinfall in 5:15.

The commentary team hyped Kendal Grey vs. Tyra Mae Steele for after the break…[c]

2. Kendal Grey vs. Tyra Mae Steele. Both women jockeyed for position as the match started. Grey attempted to wear down Steele but Steele broke the grip on a waist lock. Steele went for the lock up but Grey rolled through and applied a tight armbar before Steele powered her up and down to escape. Grey rolled to the corner but Steele struck her with kicks and hit a suplex for a two count. Steele wore down Grey on the mat with a neck and leg combination as

Grey tried to turn the momentum in her favor. Grey battled through and hit Steele with a belly to belly and looked to finish but Steele dropped Grey across the top rope with snake eyes and charged at Grey with a pounce for two. Steele looked for a submission with a dragon sleeper but Grey rolled up the Olympian for the victory.

Kendal Grey defeated Tyra Mae Steele via pinfall in 5:43.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Luca Crusifino (w/The D’Angelo Family) vs. Niko Vance. Vance applied a headlock to Crusifino but Crusifino rallied with a crossbody to take control. Crusifino applied an armlock as Vance looked to power out driving Crusifino’s face into the top turnbuckle. Vance scooped up Crusifino and drove him chest first into the corner for a near fall.

Crusifino hit a German suplex for a two count of his own but Vance came straight back to apply a chinlock to wear down Crusifino. Crusifino applied a flash rollup for two before both men dropped each other to the mat. Adriana Rizzo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo shouted encouragement to Crusifino from ringside as Crusifino hit Vance with a kick and a lungblower to put the big man away.

Luca Crusifino defeated Niko Vance via pinfall in 5:47.

John’s Ramblings: The women’s match was the standout match on this week’s edition. It is a testament to the standard that the WWE Performance Center holds itself to that they can take two women with little to no experience in the world of pro wrestling and train them up so efficiently and effectively from the ground up. I was really surprised by how much I enjoyed this match and look forward to seeing how well both Kendal Grey and Tyra Mae Steele progress in the developmental system and beyond as the time goes on. Give it a watch.