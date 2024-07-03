WWE Speed – Xavier Woods vs. Nathan Frazer

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Xavier Woods vs. Nathan Frazer in a four-man tournament final match for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!
Only one spot remains. Who will be the first to challenge @AndradeElIdolo THIS FRIDAY?! Will it be @WWEFrazer or @AustinCreedWins? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WlaMqWxPoK
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2024
Powell’s POV: Woods beat Frazer to win the four-man tournament to earn a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Andrade on Friday. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media, and the championship matches stream at the same time on Fridays.
