WWE Speed – Xavier Woods vs. Nathan Frazer

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Xavier Woods vs. Nathan Frazer in a four-man tournament final match for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

TODAY on #WWESpeed! Only one spot remains. Who will be the first to challenge @AndradeElIdolo THIS FRIDAY?! Will it be @WWEFrazer or @AustinCreedWins? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WlaMqWxPoK — WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2024



Powell’s POV: Woods beat Frazer to win the four-man tournament to earn a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Andrade on Friday. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media, and the championship matches stream at the same time on Fridays.