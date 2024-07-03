What's happening...

WWE Speed – Xavier Woods vs. Nathan Frazer

July 3, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Xavier Woods vs. Nathan Frazer in a four-man tournament final match for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.


Powell’s POV: Woods beat Frazer to win the four-man tournament to earn a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Andrade on Friday. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media, and the championship matches stream at the same time on Fridays.

