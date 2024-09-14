AEW Collision lineup: The full card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.
-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake
-Jack Perry vs. Christopher Daniels for the TNT Title
-Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, and Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos, Tony Nese, and Ariya Daivari
-Wheeler Yuta vs. Anthony Henry
-Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona vs. Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn
-Serena Deeb vs. Yuka Sakazaki
-Queen Aminata vs. Robyn Renegade
-Komander and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy in action
Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Thursday in Dayton, Ohio at Nutter Center. The show airs Saturdays on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s same night review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
