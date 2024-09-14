What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: The full card for tonight’s show

September 14, 2024

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake

-Jack Perry vs. Christopher Daniels for the TNT Title

-Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, and Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos, Tony Nese, and Ariya Daivari

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Anthony Henry

-Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona vs. Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn

-Serena Deeb vs. Yuka Sakazaki

-Queen Aminata vs. Robyn Renegade

-Komander and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy in action

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Thursday in Dayton, Ohio at Nutter Center. The show airs Saturdays on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s same night review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.