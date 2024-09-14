AEW Collision lineup: The full card for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake

-Jack Perry vs. Christopher Daniels for the TNT Title

-Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, and Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos, Tony Nese, and Ariya Daivari

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Anthony Henry

-Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona vs. Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn

-Serena Deeb vs. Yuka Sakazaki

-Queen Aminata vs. Robyn Renegade

-Komander and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy in action

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Thursday in Dayton, Ohio at Nutter Center. The show airs Saturdays on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s same night review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).