WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup: Title matches set for the next NBC/Peacock special

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will be held on Saturday, January 25 in San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center.

-Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Title

Powell’s POV: Michael Cole and Pat McAfee will be the broadcast team. Join me for my live review as the two-hour show is simulcast on NBC and streams on Peacock at 7CT/8ET.