WWE broadcast team member Cathy Kelley lands first movie role

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE broadcast team member Cathy Kelley has a part in the independent action-comedy film Karate Ghost. Kelley plays the “sharp and increasingly exasperated legal counsel to a clueless, karate-obsessed mayor, played by Jim Belushi,” per promotional information that was sent to ProWrestling.net. More details are available via Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: The movie is currently filming in Toronto and also stars Michael Jai White, Tim Rozon, Colton Gobbo, Natalie Zea, and Bobby Lee. It’s unclear whether Kelley will miss any dates with WWE. Best of luck to her in her film debut.