Deadlock Pro Wrestling “Limit Break” results: Vetter’s review of Trevor Lee and Adam Priest vs. Colby Corino and LaBron Kozone, Cedric Alexander vs. Andrew Everett, Hyan vs. Maya World

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Deadlock Pro Wrestling “Limit Break”

May 18, 2025, in Durham, North Carolina at The Armory

Released May 25, 2025, via DPWondemand.com

This room is packed with 400 fans. The roduction here is always top-notch, and it’s one of the reasons DPW is my favorite indy. This is an older armory with brick walls, and it’s attractive. Rich Bocchini, Caprice Coleman, and Veda Scott provided live commentary.

1. Bojack vs. Manny Lo vs. Morgan Dash in a three-way. Bojack is the 350-pound beast. I’ve seen Lo just once (think Wes Lee), and I don’t think I’ve seen Dash; he is white and much smaller; he might weigh less than half of Bojack. Dash tried some spin kicks to Bojack’s thighs. The crowd chanted, “Bojack’s gonna kill you!” Bojack hit a massive senton for a nearfall at 2:00. Lo hit a flying knee from the apron to the floor on Bojack. He hit a dive through the ropes onto Bojack on the floor. Dash hit a running knee on Lo for a nearfall at 4:00.

Lo hit a swinging slam on Dash for a nearfall, then a Lumbar Check for a nearfall, but Bojack made the save. Lo tried a springboard move, but Bojack clocked him with a forearm strike. Bojack hit a second-rope superplex on Lo, but Dash immediately hit a top-rope corkscrew splash on Bojack for a nearfall at 6:00. Really good energy here for this one. Dash hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor on Bojack. Dash went for a top-rope splash, but Bojack caught him. In an amazing spot, Bojack gorilla-pressed Dash from the ring, over the guardrail, and into the crowd! In the ring, he hit a decapitating clothesline on Lo, then a Bojack Driver (piledriver) for the pin. That was a great way to open a show!

Bojack defeated Manny Lo and Morgan Dash at 8:58.

2. Hyan vs. Maya World. Both women compete frequently in Texas; shockingly, this is only the third time they’ve fought, and none of those matches have been in the Lone Star State! An intense lockup to open. They fought to the floor at 2:30. In the ring, Maya tied her in a Crossface at 5:30, and the crowd taunted heel Hyan to tap out. Hyan hit a dive through the ropes at 6:30. In the ring, Hyan hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Hyan charged and crashed head-first into the turnbuckles. Hyan hit a headbutt; Maya hit a superkick and a German Suplex for a nearfall at 8:30. Hyan got a backslide, put her feet on the ropes for added leverage, and scored the tainted pin!

Hyan defeated Maya World at 9:15.

* Outside, Manny Lo shoved Dash. Bojack came up and asked him, “Do we have a problem?” Manny Lo said, “Not yet,” and walked away. (I feel like that could have aired before their match, not after!)

3. Kevin Blackwood vs. BK Westbrook in a title qualifier match. BK came out in a Carolina Hurricanes jersey (cheap hometown pop!) Blackwood has hearts painted into his hair. They shook hands before the bell. Blackwood hit a spin kick to the chest. BK hit a moonsault off the apron to the floor at 1:30. In the ring, he hit a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall. Blackwood hit a German Suplex and some chops, then a doublestomp to the chest at 4:30. He hit another German Suplex. BK hit a superkick at 6:00 and they were both down.

BK hit a Rebound Lariat and was fired up. He hit a running kick into the corner, then a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall. Kevin hit a spin kick to the head and a brainbuster for a nearfall at 8:00. Blackwood nailed an Exploder Suplex into the corner, but BK hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Kevin hit some Yes Kicks and a discus forearm strike, then a running knee to the chin. BK fired back with a clothesline, and they were both down. Blackwood hit a Helluva Kick at 10:30, but he missed a top-rope doublestomp. BK rolled him up for a flash pin out of nowhere! Good match. Caprice said it is BK’s “biggest win in a long time.”

BK Westbrook defeated Kevin Blackwood at 10:52.

* Backstage, Hyan celebrated her victory. She said she isn’t just going to disappear. She announced she is entering the “Battle for the Best” tournament.

4. Thomas Shire vs. Mad Dog Connelly in a relaxed-rules match. Again, Connelly is like an old-school Bruiser Brody, and he’s picked up some notoriety in the past year. Shire came out first; they started brawling on the floor, and I started the stopwatch at first contact. Shire has really trimmed his shaggy hair since I last saw him (I don’t like it; I prefer the unkempt look for him.) They got in the ring and we got a bell at 00:50, and they traded chops. Connelly hit a powerslam at 2:00. Connelly hit a suplex.

They brawled back to the floor. Connelly ran the length of the floor and dropkicked a chair into Shire’s face at 4:00. Shire picked him up and spun Connelly down onto a garbage can on the floor, then he put a dog collar around Mad Dog’s neck at 6:30. They got in the ring, and Connelly put the dog collar on Shire, too. They continued to trade punches. Mad Dog threw him over the top rope and pulled on the chain, which was holding Shire in mid-air! The ref checked on Shire and called for the bell! A violent, little match.

Mad Dog Connelly defeated Thomas Shire at 8:43.

* A video package aired for the Grizzled Young Vets. We then heard from the Miracle Generation, who are facing them tonight.

5. “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson vs. “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King for the DPW Tag Team Titles. Gibson and Kylon opened. Waller and Drake locked up at 2:00. Kylon hit a bodyslam, then he slammed teammate Waller onto Drake. Kylon hit a top-rope springboard moonsault to the floor onto both heels at 4:00. In the ring, Drake hit a Doomsday Device clothesline on Kylon, and Gibson made the cover for a nearfall, and GYV kept King in their corner. Kiong finally nailed an Exploder Suplex on Gibson at 8:00.

Waller got the hot tag and hit some running back elbows on Drake and chops. Waller hit a plancha to the floor, then a springboard clothesline on Drake and a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall, but Gibson made the save. Waller hit a double Lethal Injection. Kylon hit a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall. MG hit stereo kicks. Drake hit a spike piledriver on the floor on King at 10:30. In the ring, GYV hit a team slam on Waller for a nearfall, and they worked him over while Kylon was out on the floor.

Waller got a rollup for a nearfall at 12:30. Drake accidentally superkicked Gibson! Kylon hit his superplex, and Waller immediately hit a frogsplash for a believable nearfall at 14:00, but Gibson was in the ropes! Waller hit a pop-up stunner on Drake! MG hit more stereo kicks on Drake! They hit stereo running knees. GYV hit high-low blows on Kylon and pinned him, as Waller was a second late in trying to break it up. That was a great tag match. Caprice put over the performance by the Miracle Generation.

Zack Gibson and James Drake defeated Kylon King and Dustin Waller to retain the DPW Tag Team Titles at 15:16.

* Connelly spoke backstage, looking crazy. He cut a very Mick Foley-style promo.

6. Andrew Everett vs. Cedric Alexander. Again, Cedric has let his dreadlocks grow out a bit; he got a great pop. They shook hands at the bell, and we got a loud “DPW!” chant. Some quick reversals and a standoff at 1:30. Cedric hit a dropkick, and they traded chops. Cedric hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Everett snapped off a huracanrana that sent Cedric to the floor to regroup. So, Everett hit a springboard somersault onto Cedric on the floor at 3:30. In the ring, Cedric hit a Death Valley Driver at 5:30, and they were both down. He hit a snap German Suplex, then another.

Cedric hit a uranage on the ring apron at 7:00, then a Michinoku Driver in the ring for a nearfall. Everett hit a leaping DDT, then a second one, then a Choke Bomb for a nearfall. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Everett hit a Lionsault; Cedric hit a standing powerbomb and a brainbuster for a nearfall at 9:30, and he locked in a Crossface on the mat. Everett nailed a Poison Rana for a nearfall. Everett went for his top-rope Shooting Star Press, but Cedric got his knees up to block it! He immediately hit the Lumbar Check for the pin. A very good match.

Cedric Alexander defeated Andrew Everett at 12:16.

* Backstage, the Grizzled Young Veterans boasted about retaining their titles. Zack is tired of hearing all the doubters.

7. Adam Priest and Trevor Lee vs. Colby Corino and LaBron Kozone. Obviously, Priest’s title and Kozone’s title were not on the line here; the winner of a pinfall will get a title shot against the champion on the losing team!!! The champions opened against each other, but Priest tagged out before locking up. He got back in, but Kozone hit a back-body drop at 3:00, and the babyfaces worked over Priest. Corino hit an assisted moonsault for a nearfall on Adam. Corino hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Lee, then a moonsault , then a second one at 4:00, then a senton for a nearfall.

The heels began working over Corino and kept him in their corner. Lee hit a roundhouse kick for a nearfall at 7:30. He choked Corino in the ropes while Priest kept the ref distracted. Priest hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Lee nailed an impressive dropkick at 9:30. Priest applied a leglock around Colby’s neck. Corino hit a doublestomp to the chest, and they were both down. Lee pulled Kozone off the apron so he couldn’t get a hot tag at 11:30. Kozone finally got the hot tag and hit some running back elbows and repeated chops, and he hit a wind-up bodyslam.

Lee hit an enzuigiri; Kozone popped up and hit his own enzuigiri at 14:30. Priest argued with the ref. He got a chair but the ref confiscated it. Corino launched off the open chair, then off the top rope to hit a Sabu-style moonsault, and he pointed to the sky a la Sabu at 16:00. Priest applied a half-crab on Colby; Kozone jumped in the ring and kicked Priest in the face for the save. Colby hit a Canadian Destroyer on Lee, and suddenly all four were down. Kozone hit a double spinebuster, and Corino hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. Priest hit a DDT on the floor. Lee hit a Cave-in stomp and pinned Corino! (They had teased we were headed to a time-limit draw. This was really well done.)

Trevor Lee and Adam Priest defeated LaBron Kozone and Colby Corino at 19:23.

* The heels continued to beat down Kozone and Corino. That brought out Jake Something! He had his arm in a sling, but he peeled it off, ran into the ring, and hit some clotheslines. “He’s back!” Caprice shouted.

* We had one final backstage segment, where Lee and Priest argued. They were both concerned about the return of Jake Something.

Final Thoughts: I have repeatedly compared DPW the past three years to the prime ROH era of the early 2000s. Just a great roster with great wrestling, they always have hot crowds, a stellar commentary trio, and top-notch production. Sure, GCW does more shows in more states, and there are some other great indies (Beyond, Prestige, Defy come to mind), but I enjoy DPW shows more top-to-bottom.

I have been a big fan of Cedric Alexander for years, and I’m giving that singles match against Everett the best match of the night. GYV-Miracle Generation was strong for second, with a very good main event taking third. I’ve noted it before — while this show is for subscribers only, Deadlock Pro does have some free stuff well worth checking out on their YouTube page.