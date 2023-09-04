WWE Raw results (9/4): Powell’s live review of Gunther vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Title, Jey Uso’s arrival, Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle vs. The Viking Raiders in a tornado tag match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,580)

Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

Aired live September 4, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a WWE Payback recap video… Pyro shot off on the stage. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett were on commentary. They hyped the Intercontinental Championship as the main event, and also hyped that Judgment Day would appear. Cole said they would show the footage of Shinsuke Nakamura attacking Seth Rollins after Payback went off the air…

Jey Uso was introduced as the newest member of the Raw roster by ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Jey made his entrance through the crowd (the old Shield entrance area). Jey hopped the barricade and entered the ring. Jey said he always wanted to do this part, then welcomed viewers to Monday Night Raw. An “Uso” chant followed.

Jey said he’d been gone two or three weeks, but it felt longer than that. He spoke of fighting his family on television. He said Cody Rhodes called him unexpectedly. Jey said he did some things in the past and may have created some enemies backstage, but they know where to find him.

Sami Zayn made his entrance and walked to the ring. Barrett said it had been a while since Zayn was in Jey’s corner and added that Jey may need to make a couple of apologies. Zayn said it was pretty crazy to see Jey standing there. Zayn said there will be a lot of people in the locker room who will have a problem with Jey being there.

Zayn said that he and Kevin Owens haven’t always seen eye to eye on Jey. He mentioned that Owens was not in the building. Zayn said he wanted to be the first person that Jey saw on Raw so that he could tell him straight that “I am happy that you are here.”

Zayn praised Jey for breaking free of The Bloodline and said he truly is “Main Event” Jey Uso. Zayn said they have history and he didn’t expect to be buddies overnight. Zayn said he’s proud of Jey and offered him a handshake, but Jey didn’t accept the handshake. Zayn told Jey that he would be there when Jey is ready to talk.

“Hey, Sami, now that wasn’t very Ucey of me, was it,” Jey said before extending his hand. Zayn walked over and hugged Jey. Zayn left the ring and Jey played to the crowd for a bit.

Drew McIntyre made his entrance while Jey was heading toward the back. They had a staredown on the stage while Cole recalled The Bloodline costing McIntyre the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Clash at the Castle event. Zayn stepped between McIntyre and Jey and said it was Jey’s first night. McIntyre headed to the ring. Matt Riddle made his entrance and had a brief staredown with McIntyre before heading to the ring…

A video package featured Shinsuke Nakamura speaking while subtitles were used and footage aired from his post match attack at WWE Payback. Nakamura said he may have underestimated Rollins’ grip on the World Heavyweight Championship. Nakamura vowed to win the championship…

Adam Pearce was talking with Ricochet in the backstage area. He stopped when he spotted Seth Rollins and asked him what he was doing there. Rollins said he’s the champion and he was where he was supposed to be. Pearce said the medical team said Rollins shouldn’t be there. Rollins said he was fine. Ricochet told Rollins that he doesn’t have to carry the show by himself. Rollins reiterated that he was fine… [C]

Powell’s POV: It didn’t take long for Jey and Sami to get back on the stage page, but I like that victims of Jey’s past are still holding a grudge.

The Viking Raiders made their entrance coming out of the first break…

1. Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar (w/Valhalla) in a tornado tag match. Cole said Xavier Woods was not at Raw because he had a cervical issue caused by the chair that McIntyre threw last week. Riddle shoved McIntyre and told him to get the tables. McIntyre pushed Riddle to the mat and told him to get the tables. Riddle went to ringside heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

McIntyre suplexed Erik at ringside. Ivar jumped off the broadcast table and splashed McIntyre on the floor. The Viking Raiders set up to put McIntyre through a table, but Riddle stopped them. Riddle set up a table in the ring and then placed Erik on top of it. Riddle went to the ropes, but he was distracted by Valhalla. Ivar kicked Riddle. Erik and Ivar set up for Ragnarok.

Kofi Kingston ran out and stopped the Viking Raiders and attacked them both. Kingston accidentally caught Riddle with a kick. The Viking Raiders took out Kingston and then put Riddle through a table with their Ragnarok finisher. Erik covered Riddle and got the three count.

“The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar defeated Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle in 9:50 in a tornado tag match.

After the match, McIntyre looked upset while Kingston was apologetic…

Powell’s POV: The Viking Raiders got the win, but the real story is the ongoing issues between McIntyre and Riddle with the New Day duo. It’s encouraging in that it seems like Kingston and Woods will be involved in something that isn’t just lighthearted comedy.

Photos of legendary Intercontinental Champions were shown. Barrett questioned whether Gunther would pass them all and become the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion by beating Chad Gable in the main event…

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins made his entrance… [C] Rollins delivered an in-ring promo. He said Nakamura did everything he said he was going to do. Rollins said there were points in the match when he didn’t know if he would be able to get up. Rollins showed off his title belt and said he’s still the champion. Rollins called out Nakamura for a match.

Shinsuke Nakamura made his entrance with a microphone in hand and stopped on the stage. Rollins urged Nakamura to come to the ring. Nakamura spoke in Japanese. Rollins said he wouldn’t pretend to understand what he said, but he assumed Nakamura was accepting his challenge to a match and called for him to come to the ring.

Nakamura said no. Rollins said he was confused and asked if they were going to have a championship rematch. Nakamura said no again. Rollins left the ring and fought with Nakamura. Security quickly ran out and pulled them apart. Nakamura broke free and delivered kicks and knees to the back of Rollins. Ricochet ran out to help Rollins… [C]

Powell’s POV: I assume they are saving the Rollins vs. Nakamura rematch for Fastlane.

Rollins barked at Pearce, who told Rollins that he was running at a pace that no one ever has. Pearce said he was trying to save Rollins from himself. Rollins said that doesn’t work for him…

Powell’s POV: If they wanted to play up the idea that Rollins is going at a pace that no one ever has, then they really should have had him make frequent Raw title defenses. From what the television viewers see, he’s not working more than any other full-timer and they only see him defend his title at premium live events and perhaps if they attend a live event.

2. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet. Nakamura put Ricochet down heading into an early PIP break. [C] Ricochet missed a corner splash. Nakamura caught him with a knee, causing Ricochet to fall to the apron. Ricochet avoided a knee and then performed a cannonball dive on the floor.

Nakamura drove Ricochet’s back into the ring post. Nakamura charged Ricochet, who dumped him into the timekeeper’s area. Nakamura caught Ricochet with a kick and then slammed a chair over his back for the DQ.

Ricochet defeated Shinsuke Nakamura by disqualification in 9:35.

After the match, Nakamura brought Ricochet back to the ring and wrapped a chair around his neck. Seth Rollins ran out and attacked Nakamura. Security ran out and separated them. Rollins tossed two security guards over the top rope and then performed a flip dive onto Nakamura and additional security guards. Nakamura came back by driving Rollins’ back into the ring steps. Ricochet ran off Nakamura with a chair…

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were shown watching everyting play out on a backstage monitor. Ripley said not tonight to Priest, who was holding the Money in the Bank briefcase…

Powell’s POV: While I’d prefer to see Nakamura racking up decisive wins, the DQ finish did reinforce that he’s more ruthless. I really liked the way they showed Priest keeping an eye on things for a potential MITB cash-in.

The broadcast team narrated highlights of Becky Lynch beating Trish Stratus in a cage match at WWE Payback followed by Zoey Stark taking out Stratus with a post match Z360…

Jackie Redmond interviewed Zoey Stark on the backstage ring set and asked if her partnership with Stratus was over. Stark said Stratus is one of the greatest of all-time, but nobody pushes her. Shayna Baszler showed up and said she was wondering when Stark was going to get rid of the deadweight. Stark said they had unfinished business and challenged Baszler to a match, which Baszler accepted…

Judgment Day members Daman Priest, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor made their entrance… An ad for Smackdown hyped AJ Styles vs. Jimmy Uso… [C]