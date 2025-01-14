WWE Raw preview: The card for Monday’s Netflix show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods return to action

-WWE Hall of Famer JBL appears

Raw will be live on Monday from Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center. The show streams on Netflix at 7CT/8ET.