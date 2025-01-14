NXT TV, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Jim Duggan, Gene Snitsky, Matt Riddle, Katana Chance, Cora Jade

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. “OTM” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price for the NXT Tag Team Titles. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT New Year’s Evil themed television show received an A grade in our post show poll from 50 percent of the voters. B finished second with 31 percent of the votes. I gave the show an A- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jim Duggan is 71.

-Gene Snitsky (Eugene Snisky) is 55.

-Matt Riddle is 39.

-Katana Chance (Kacy Catanzaro) is 35.

-Cora Jade (Brianna Coda) is 24.