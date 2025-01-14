NXT New Year’s Evil replay rating

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s replay of NXT New Year’s Evil averaged 279,000 viewers, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The show finished with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: NXT New Year’s Evil originally aired on January 7 and featured an appearance by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The original live broadcast averaged 957,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating. Saturday’s numbers were solid for a replay that ran against an NFL playoff game on Amazon and AEW Collision on TNT.