NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s post Takeover Stand & Deliver show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-New NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett open the show.

-Franky Monet debuts.

-“MSK” Nash Carter and Wes Lee vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick for the NXT Tag Titles.

-NXT UK Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar issues an open challenge.

-New NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez appears.

-Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah Scott.

-Ember Moon, Shotzi Blackheart, Bronson Reed, and Dexter Lumis vs. “The Way” Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Austin Theory in an eight-person tag match.

-A look at what happened after the Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole match at Takeover.

Powell's POV: NXT loaded up the show for its move to Tuesday nights.