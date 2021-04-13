NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s post Takeover Stand & Deliver show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.
-New NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett open the show.
-Franky Monet debuts.
-“MSK” Nash Carter and Wes Lee vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick for the NXT Tag Titles.
-NXT UK Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar issues an open challenge.
-New NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez appears.
-Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah Scott.
-Ember Moon, Shotzi Blackheart, Bronson Reed, and Dexter Lumis vs. “The Way” Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Austin Theory in an eight-person tag match.
-A look at what happened after the Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole match at Takeover.
Powell's POV: NXT loaded up the show for its move to Tuesday nights.
