WWE Championship match set for WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship is set for the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. The event will be held on Sunday, May 16 in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.

Powell’s POV: McIntyre won a Triple Threat over Randy Orton and Braun Strowman to become the No. 1 contender. WWE also appeared to be working toward Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship, but nothing is official.