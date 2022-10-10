WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s “season premiere”

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-DX 25th Anniversary celebration featuring Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac

-“The Bloodline” Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn appear

-Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins for the U.S. Title

-Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center and will feature the fallout from Saturday’s Extreme Rules event. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.