Will Braun Strowman’s reality show be renewed for a second season?

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Things are looking up for a second season of Braun Strowman’s reality show. On the eve of the first season finale, Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman received encouraging comments from Versant President of Entertainment Val Boreland. “I’m pretty optimistic that we’ll pick up a second season of that show,” Boreland stated at the company’s investor day. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: Versant is the new Comcast spin-off company that operates USA Network, CNBC, Oxygen, and MS NOW (formerly MSNBC). While I would worry about his health, I’d love to see Strowman eat everything on the menu 52 Fridays per year, as that would limit WWE Smackdown to being a two-hour show year-round. As things stand, Smackdown will run three-hour shows for the first half of 2026.

